One in Five Texas Crashes Linked to Distracted Driving

"We see the aftermath of distracted driving crashes every day, and the hardest part is knowing so many of these accidents were preventable," said Jonathan Stark, founding partner at Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers. "A text message, a notification, or a quick glance at your phone isn't worth someone's life. If you're driving, nothing is more important than paying attention to the road."

In recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers is also partnering with Allie's Way to help raise awareness and encourage safer habits behind the wheel. The firm has released a public service announcement (PSA) reminding drivers how quickly a moment of distraction can lead to life-altering consequences.

"People often think a crash won't happen to them, but we've seen how quickly lives can change because of a few seconds of distraction," said Stark. "If more people simply put their phones down while driving, we could prevent so many injuries and tragedies on our roads."

Distracted driving puts drivers, passengers, other motorists, and entire communities at risk. Daniel Stark and Allie's Way are encouraging drivers to make a simple commitment: put the phone down and focus on the road. Whatever is on your phone can wait.

For more information or to view the PSA, visit Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

About Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers: Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers is a Texas-based personal injury law firm known for protecting clients with both heart and aggression while highlighting each client's unique story to pursue the full value of their injury. The team is committed to promoting safety, preventing injuries, and supporting communities across Texas through educational initiatives, public outreach, and advocacy programs.

The firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including car and truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, catastrophic injuries, workplace injuries, wrongful death claims, dog bite injuries, and other serious injury matters throughout Texas.

With more than 25 years of experience, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers serves clients across the state, with offices in North and South Austin, Bryan-College Station, Killeen, Waco, and Tyler, while actively contributing to programs that strengthen roadway safety and benefit local communities.

SOURCE Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers