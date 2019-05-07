One-of-a-Kind Interactive Fan Experience Taking Place Tonight at Ballpark Village and Texas Live! for NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Game 7 Between the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars

During tonight's game, thousands of fans at Ballpark Village and Texas Live! will be able to interact with each other across the country via live feed for a completely unique sports watching experience. The Watch Parties will take place at the heartbeat of each district – FOX Sports Midwest Live! at Ballpark Village which boasts an impressive state-of-the-art 40' high-definition LED display and Live! Arena at Texas Live! which features an unparalleled 100' high-definition LED screen at its centerpiece.

To view and download footage from previous Watch Parties at Ballpark Village and Texas Live!, please click here.

About Ballpark Village

Developed in partnership between the St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Companies, Ballpark Village is a dynamic dining and entertainment district located in the heart of St. Louis, MO next to Busch Stadium. The District features three one-of-a-kind anchors, as well as several additional dining and entertainment experiences, including Cardinals Hall of Fame & Museum, Budweiser Brew House and Beer Garden and FOX Sports Midwest Live!, a central gathering place and plaza featuring a stage for live concerts and performances, a state-of-the-art 40-foot high definition LED screen, a 200-seat restaurant and a VIP seating area – all under a 100-foot long retractable glass roof – one of the largest of its kind in the country. Ballpark Village hosts events 365 days a year, providing patrons with a variety of entertainment, food and beverage, and on-site parking in one location. Based on the success of Phase 1, a second phase of Ballpark Village is currently under construction and will begin opening this summer. The 700,000 square foot expansion will complete a full build out of Clark Street, transforming it into a vibrant 24/7 neighborhood for downtown St. Louis. The district will include a 29-story luxury high-rise apartment tower, One Cardinal Way; the first Class-A office building built in downtown St. Louis in nearly thirty years; an upscale, full-service hotel, Live! by Loews – St. Louis, MO; as well as additional retail and entertainment. For more information about Ballpark Village, please visit www.stlballparkvillage.com or engage on Facebook (STLBallParkVillage), Instagram (@bpvstl) and Twitter (@BPVSTL).

About Texas Live!

Texas Live!, in partnership with the Texas Rangers, The Cordish Companies and City of Arlington, TX, is a dynamic $250 million world-class dining, entertainment and hospitality district in the Arlington Entertainment District. One of the largest and most exciting sports-anchored developments in the country, Texas Live! is located between the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park and Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium and will sit next to the Texas Rangers' new ballpark, Globe Life Field, when it opens in 2020. Texas Live! features 200,000 square feet of best-in-class local, regional and national dining and entertainment venues, as well as a 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion, Arlington Backyard. Additionally, a luxury hotel, Live! by Loews - Arlington, TX, is currently under construction and will open in 2019. The first of its kind in the country, the flagship Live! by Loews hotel will blend sports and entertainment with first-class hospitality and superior amenities, providing a spectacular location for meeting, event and conventions, as well as a special destination for sports fans, visitors and families. Live! by Loews – Arlington, TX will feature 302 guest rooms, one-of-a-kind amenity space and 35,000 square feet of meeting, event and convention space. For more information on Texas Live!, visit www.texas-live.com or engage on Texas Live!'s social media channels on Facebook (@txlive), Instagram (@tx_live) and Twitter (@tx_live).

