One of San Diego's Family Law Experts is Recognized by Best Lawyers® 2020

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers®, the oldest peer review guide to the legal profession, recognized Moore, Schulman & Moore Partner Kevin Polis in the 2020 Edition of The Best Lawyers In America© for his work in family law.

The Best Lawyers recognition is based entirely on peer review. Their methodology is designed to capture the opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.

Kevin Polis, Best Lawyers 2020

"This recognition is particularly meaningful for me because the very people who do what I do every day are saying with their vote that I am one of the best attorneys in our business," said Polis. "I take pride in my work and helping my clients through one of the most difficult times of their lives. For that work to be recognized by the very people I often stand across the courtroom from is very validating."

Polis has practiced Family Law for over 18 years and is certified by the State Bar of California as a Family Law Specialist. As a native of San Diego, Polis has a deep personal interest in helping the people of his hometown and the surrounding area. He primarily works with cases involving high asset divorce, complex litigation and custody issues.

"Each day I work to be the best lawyer I can, working with my clients to make sure they are truly heard, advocating for them with a range of legal options and abiding by the highest ethical standards," said Polis. "I'm passionate about my work. It is more than just a job — it's my life work."

Best Lawyers recognizes the top legal talent in more than 70 countries around the world. Attorneys currently recognized in the Best Lawyers publication cast their votes based on how likely they would refer a case to this nominee, if they were unable to take it. The editorial staff reviews these votes and comments. Selected lawyers are then checked against state bar association sanction lists to make sure they are in good standing with the ethics committee of their state bar.

In addition to being recognized by Best Lawyers 2020, Polis has received Consumer Business Review's Family Law Advocate of the Year award. He is regularly appointed by the courts to represent children as minor's counsel and serves as appointed counsel for military service members under the Servicemember's Civil Relief Act. He's also hosted the "Know the Law" radio show, volunteers his time as a judge pro tem in Family Court, and has lectured to the staff of the Superior Court.

"Kevin's commitment to his client's and his craft is evident in everything he does. Not only is he a tireless advocate for his clients, he is also an advocate for improving the family law system," said Moore, Schulman & Moore Founding Partner David S. Schulman. "He invests a substantial amount time in pushing for legislation to improve the family law courts, as well as educating families about their options for solving their legal issues."

Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC provides trusted legal guidance for people facing divorce and other family law matters. The award-winning San Diego divorce lawyers have more than 200 years of combined experience.

