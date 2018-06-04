One of San Diego's Most Experienced and Respected Family Law Attorneys Joins Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, Schulman & Moore Family Law expands its reputation as San Diego's Family Law Experts by adding one of the county's most experienced and respected attorneys to its team. From receiving Martindale-Hubbell's most prestigious AV-Preeminent Rating® for more than two decades to his Super Lawyers® and San Diego's Best Lawyers distinctions, Mr. Tannenberg has earned the accolades of his clients as well as his colleagues. "We are extremely selective when we add new attorneys to our team, but there was never any question about the value John brings to our firm. From his commitment to excellence in his work to his emphasis on client service," explains founding partner David S. Schulman.

With more than 40 years of family law experience, Mr. Tannenberg's extensive background in family law has allowed him to guide a variety of high profile clients through what could be difficult and complicated legal litigation and mediation processes. Throughout Mr. Tannenberg's many years of practicing family law, he has gained a deep understanding of divorce, family law, alimony and spousal support, child support, children's' rights, custody and visitation, as well as paternity and prenuptial agreements. "Making the decision to join a new firm took a great deal of soul searching for me. I've spent my career building a solid reputation as a family law attorney and a reputation for listening carefully to my clients so I can help them reach their goals. I wanted to continue my career with a firm that values not only professional excellence but also superior service for its clients. MSM Family Law was the clear choice for me," says Mr. Tannenberg.

Mr. Tannenberg is a Certified Specialist in Family Law by The State Bar of California and a Fellow in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. His experience makes him a sought after Judge Pro Tem for the San Diego Superior Court since 1993. He is a former senior associate and partner in another landmark family law firm: Hinchy, Witte, Wood, Anderson & Hodges. He was also a named partner in the law firm Dickstein, Truxaw & Tannenberg. Mr. Tannenberg has had the privilege of serving as a past Chair of the San Diego County Certified Family Law Specialist Committee as well as for the Family Law Section of the San Diego County Bar Association.

Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is honored to welcome such an esteemed attorney to its practice and is thrilled to see what he accomplishes with the firm in the years ahead.

About Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC

Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is an AV-Preeminent® Peer Review Rated law firm that is dedicated to pursuing efficient and cost-effective solutions for its clients. With more than 250 plus years of combined experience, the award-winning attorneys at Moore Schulman & Moore Family Law are prepared to take on a range of family law matters whether it is litigation or mediation. The founders of Moore Schulman & Moore are all board certified family law specialists, classifying the firm's leading attorneys as experts in the field.

