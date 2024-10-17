One of the Most Successful Telenovelas, Pedro El Escamoso, Now on The Ultimate Podcast Network: reVolver Podcasts

Beloved Colombian hit series makes its debut in audio format, available exclusively through reVolver Podcasts in partnership with Caracol Radio.

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, the premier destination for high-quality Hispanic and multicultural audio content, proudly announces the launch of Pedro El Escamoso, one of Latin America's most iconic telenovelas, now available as a podcast. Pedro El Escamoso is Colombia's most successful telenovela of the past two years and an all-time hit in Latin America. The wildly popular show, which originally captivated audiences across Latin America with its humor, charm, and unforgettable characters, is making its way to podcast platforms for the first time, giving fans a new way to relive the magic.

Pedro El Escamoso tells the comedic story of Pedro Coral, a smooth-talking, overly confident genuine, charismatic, old-style gentleman who falls hopelessly in love with executive Paula Dávila. His antics and misadventures as he attempts to win her heart are both humorous and heartwarming, making him one of the most beloved characters in telenovela history. With its award-winning cast, led by the charismatic Miguel Varoni, and a storyline that blends comedy with heartfelt moments, Pedro El Escamoso became a cultural phenomenon, earning multiple India Catalina awards, including Best Telenovela.

In this new chapter, Pedro El Escamoso: Más escamoso que nunca, Pedro returns to Colombia after 20 years abroad, only to find himself entangled in new romantic escapades, this time with Fernanda, the boss and future mother-in-law of his son. This reboot brings fresh twists, making it the perfect addition for fans of the original and newcomers alike.

"At reVolver, we're thrilled to bring a legendary telenovela like Pedro El Escamoso to the podcast format," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "This collaboration with Caracol is a fantastic opportunity for audiences to enjoy the show in a whole new way. Whether you're rediscovering the humor of Pedro's world or experiencing it for the first time, this podcast offers an immersive journey into one of Latin America's most celebrated series."

The Pedro El Escamoso podcast offers listeners a chance to enjoy the show's memorable episodes wherever they are—whether commuting, relaxing at home, or on the go. This collaboration between reVolver Podcasts and Caracol Radio promises to expand the reach of Latin American entertainment to new audiences across the U.S. and beyond.

Tune in to Pedro El Escamoso, now streaming on all major podcast platforms.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com .

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About Caracol

Caracol Television is the leading Colombian television channel in Spanish-language content that has produced several of the industry's most successful and innovative shows and formats over the past 50 years. Caracol Television is a pioneer globally, with over 1,800 hours of content produced yearly and substantial international sales experience in more than 180 countries on five continents. Today, it is a genuine content production factory that has expanded its influence globally through its international business division. With offices in Miami, Madrid, and Bogotá, Caracol Internacional distributes soap operas, series, and entertainment formats created by Caracol TV, which have crossed all cultural and linguistic barriers, becoming globally recognized products.

