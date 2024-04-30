One Stop Sports Rebrands to Replay Sports Cards

Same Team, New Name; Sports Cards Retailer Unveils New Brand with Plans for Expanded Revenue Channels Underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Stop Sports, a multi-unit sports cards retailer in the Southeastern U.S., announced today its plans to rebrand to Replay Sports Cards.

"Evolving to Replay Sports Cards is a natural, next chapter for One Stop Sports," said Mike Martin, co-founder of One Stop Sports. "You have the same team here, just a new name that speaks more to our vision for the sports cards concept we've been building for the past three years."

The first One Stop Sports location opened in 2021 in Charlotte, N.C., followed by shops in Mount Pleasant, S.C. and Boca Raton, Fla. Martin and co-founder Brent Schepel created One Stop Sports to provide a unique and welcoming environment for sports card collectors and investors of all ages. Each location offers a bright, clean and open space for enthusiasts to come together and buy, sell, trade and grade sports cards.

Beyond the brand's physical footprint and presence at all of the top card shows across North America, One Stop Sports launched live shows weekly via Whatnot, @OneStopLLC, in February 2024 where the retailer sells single cards, slabs, packs and sealed boxes in live auctions. In just over two months, the brand's Whatnot store has grown to 3,200-plus items sold and a 5-star rating that boasts more than 320 positive reviews.

The brand's three locations will be undergoing a light rebrand in the month ahead to Replay Sports Cards, followed by a greater brand transformation within the next 12 months. Further, the company plans to expand its footprint beyond the Southeastern U.S. in the next 12-18 months and is currently scouting untapped markets as well as developing a franchise program.

"Nothing is changing for our loyal fans," added Schepel. "We simply have a fresh, new look and some exciting new ways we're bringing more value to our following."

With national expansion on the horizon, the team is focused on building a robust training program for future Replay Sports Cards shops across the nation to offer the same trusted experience as current shops. Martin added, "We're not just about transactions; we're focused on building up the sports cards community. At our core, integrity guides our team's interactions. From providing accurate insights and evaluations of cards to complete transparency on their value, sports cards collectors and investors know they can count on us."

To assist in the company's growth, Martin and Schepel have teamed with Community Franchise Group to develop and launch the Replay Sports Cards franchise program, as well as tap into new revenue channels to enhance the overall card-collecting community. They expect to launch the sports cards franchise opportunity this Summer, offering sports card enthusiasts the blueprint to opening a local card shop in their neighborhoods.

Follow the brand on Instagram and Whatnot at @OneStopLLC or visit replaysportscards.com for more information.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards is a one-stop destination for sports cards, offering buying, selling, trading and grading services at its three locations across the Southeastern U.S. The premier full-service shops offer an approachable, welcoming atmosphere for collectors of all ages, where their passion for trading cards is matched by the brand's commitment to treating everyone with honesty and respect – no matter their age, experience in trading cards or spending capacity. In addition to the brand's physical footprint and presence at the top card shows across the country, Replay Sports Cards also has live shows weekly via Whatnot, @OneStopLLC. For more information, visit replaysportscards.com.

