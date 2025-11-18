Replay Sports Cards Taps into $52B Trading Card Boom as First-Ever National Franchise

Brand Leads the Financialization of the Hobby as Investors, Entrepreneurs, and Collectors Flock to a

Growing Market Fueled by Culture, Community, and Returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The trading card market is no longer child's play – it's big business. With global sales projected to rise from $14.9 billion in 2023 to $52.1 billion by 2034, trading cards have emerged as one of the decade's most compelling alternative asset classes.

Leading that surge is Replay Sports Cards, America's first national sports card shop franchise, which is modernizing the hobby for a new generation of collectors and investors alike.

Replay Sports Cards’ rapid expansion across the United States comes as collectors, entrepreneurs, and even institutional investors recognize the financial appeal of sports cards as tangible, culture-driven assets that often outperform traditional markets.

Trading Cards Become the New Commodity

High-value auctions, such as the $1.1 million sale of a Paul Skenes rookie debut patch, have captured Wall Street's attention. Meanwhile, livestream platforms like WhatNot and TikTok Shop are fueling billions in real-time trading activity.

"The rise of trading cards mirrors the evolution of digital stocks in the 2000s – only this time, it's physical assets tied to culture, nostalgia, and scarcity," said Mike Weinberger, Co-Founder and President of Franchising for Replay Sports Cards. "Collectors are tracking returns like analysts, and the infrastructure around buying, selling, and grading has never been stronger. Replay gives both fans and investors a consistent, trusted space to take part in this next great collectibles economy."

As the industry matures, Replay Sports Cards' model blends local shop culture with national scalability – standardizing operations, authentication, grading, and community events under one franchise system. That consistency, the brand says, will be key to maintaining trust and transparency as values rise and more institutional capital flows into collectibles.

From Hobby to High-Growth Investment

Replay Sports Cards' growth strategy reflects a broader trend: the financialization of fandom. With more Gen Z and millennial collectors viewing cards as both passion and portfolio, the sector has become a magnet for both side-hustlers and full-time investors.

"The average collector today isn't just chasing nostalgia – they're tracking markets," said Brent Schepel, Co-Founder of Replay Sports Cards. "A pack of baseball cards can generate real returns, and when you combine that with community and accessibility, you have a business that scales."

Replay Sports Cards' franchise expansion has gained traction in major sports markets including Denver, Charlotte, and Boca Raton, with the brand aiming to have 101 locations open or in development within the next three years.

Key Growth Highlights

Projected global trading card sales: $52.1 billion by 2034

$52.1 billion by 2034 Replay Gives Back: 1 million+ cards donated to youth organizations

1 million+ cards donated to youth organizations Active markets: Denver, Charlotte, Boca Raton

Denver, Charlotte, Boca Raton Expansion goal: 101 locations in three years

Holiday Season Momentum

With the 2025 holiday season expected to be one of the biggest for trading cards in history, Replay Sports Cards franchise owners are uniquely positioned to capture demand from collectors and gift buyers alike.

Foot traffic to hobby stores historically spikes during Q4, and Replay Sports Cards' technology-driven systems help franchisees leverage both in-store retail and online livestream sales - where inventory often sells out in minutes.

"The holidays have always been a major driver for Replay's systemwide revenue," said Schepel. "Our stores see a surge in both casual and core collectors this time of year, with families buying sealed boxes as gifts and investors seeking high-value singles. We're expecting another strong holiday season for our shops' revenue."

A Modern Franchise for a Booming Market

Replay Sports Cards' franchise system gives entrepreneurs a turnkey way to join one of the fastest-growing sectors in modern retail. With robust training, technology-enabled operations, and national brand marketing, Replay Sports Cards positions owners to capitalize on both in-store sales and the booming online trading ecosystem.

"Franchising has historically followed consumer demand – from restaurants to fitness to collectibles," added Mike Martin, Co-Founder of Replay Sports Cards. "We're building the Apple of trading cards: a familiar, trusted experience that connects the passion of the hobby with the professionalism of a national brand."

For those interested in making their mark in the growing trading card community, visit replaysportscards.com/franchise for more information.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the first-ever sports card shop franchise, offering a full-service experience that includes buying, selling, trading and grading. With three shops across the U.S. and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide, Replay Sports Cards delivers an approachable, trustworthy environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. The franchise is designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful, blending modern retail with a deep love for the hobby. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines deep industry knowledge with a community-first mindset, both in-shop and through weekly livestreams on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards) and TikTok, (@ReplaySportsCards). To learn more, visit replaysportscards.com/.

