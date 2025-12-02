Replay Sports Cards Awards First-Ever Franchise to Business Partners Josh Stigdon and Jason Buckel

America's First National Sports Card Shop Franchise Marks Historic Milestone with Inaugural Franchise Agreement

New Indiana Location Will Bring Community-First Card Shop Experience to Local Collectors and Families

SEYMOUR, Ind., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Replay Sports Cards ("Replay") – America's first national franchise dedicated exclusively to the hobby – has signed its first-ever franchise agreement with business partners Josh Stigdon and Jason Buckel, marking a pivotal moment in the company's growth and franchise expansion. The duo will open a new Replay shop in Seymour, Indiana, bringing the brand's modern, community-first take on the local card shop to collectors and families in the region.

Josh Stigdon and his family. Jason Buckel and his family.

Replay Awards Its First Franchise

The agreement with Stigdon and Buckel represents a major milestone for Replay as it transitions from a successful multi-unit operator into a fully realized franchise system.

"Signing our first franchisees is a landmark moment for Replay," said Brent Schepel, Co-Founder of Replay Sports Cards. "From the beginning, our goal was to build a concept that could grow nationally while still feeling like your neighborhood card shop. Josh and Jason embody that vision. They're passionate about the hobby, dedicated to their community, and absolutely committed to delivering the Replay experience at the highest level."

A practicing attorney for more than a decade, Stigdon brings a strong business and compliance background, while Buckel adds deep experience in logistics and operations. Their complementary skill sets – paired with a shared love of collecting – made the opportunity to become Replay's first franchisees a natural fit.

From Collectors to Community Leaders

For Stigdon and Buckel, the decision to franchise with Replay was rooted in both nostalgia and opportunity, and they see the shop as much more than a place to buy and sell cards.

"It feels incredible to be Replay's first franchisees," said Stigdon. "I grew up collecting, and now I get to share that same excitement with my kids. When we discovered Replay, we saw a brand that had already done the hard work of figuring out what a modern card shop should be. The systems, support, and brand reputation give us a huge head start, and we're thrilled to bring that to our community."

Replay's franchise model is built around creating safe, approachable spaces where collectors of all ages and experience levels can connect, learn, and have fun. The Seymour shop is expected to offer everything from beginner-friendly events and kids' activities to advanced breaks and grading services.

"Our vision is for this Replay location to become a true hub for the community," said Buckel. "We want parents hanging out with their kids, trade nights that bring people together, and events that make everyone – from the brand-new collector to the seasoned hobbyist – feel welcome. We plan to partner with local schools, teams, and organizations so Replay is woven into the fabric of Seymour."

Building on Replay's Momentum

Replay has quickly grown its footprint and reputation by combining a modern retail environment with deep industry knowledge and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide. The brand is known for its dedication to community impact, particularly through initiatives like Replay Gives Back, which collects and donates cards to underprivileged youth, and for its emphasis on creating meaningful in-shop and online experiences for collectors.

"We've spent years refining the Replay playbook – shop design, product mix, events, customer service, everything," said Mike Martin, Co-Founder of Replay Sports Cards. "Seeing that work culminate in our first franchise agreement is incredibly exciting. Josh and Jason understand what makes Replay special, and we know they'll create a shop that feels like home for collectors and families across the area."

A Modern Franchise for a Booming Hobby

As Replay launches its franchise program, the company is focused on partnering with operators who share its community-first mindset and passion for the hobby.

"We founded Replay to modernize the local card shop experience while keeping the heart of collecting alive," said Mike Weinberger, Co-Founder and President of Franchising for Replay Sports Cards. "Josh and Jason are exactly the kind of franchise partners we want to grow with – experienced, values-driven, and genuinely excited about serving their community. Their shop is a defining first step in building a national network of Replay shops that collectors can trust, owned and operated by people from their own community."

Replay is actively expanding its footprint through franchising, giving entrepreneurs the opportunity to plug into a proven model in one of the fastest-growing hobbies in the country. With training, support, and access to key industry relationships, Replay franchisees are positioned to serve both local communities and the broader online marketplace.

For those interested in making their mark in the growing trading card community, visit replaysportscards.com/franchise for more information.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the first-ever sports card shop franchise, offering a full-service experience that includes buying, selling, trading and grading. With three shops across the U.S. and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide, Replay delivers an approachable, trustworthy environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. The franchise is designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful, blending modern retail with a deep love for the hobby. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines deep industry knowledge with a community-first mindset, both in-shop and through weekly livestreams on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards) and TikTok, (@ReplaySportsCards). To learn more, visit replaysportscards.com/.

SOURCE Replay Sports Cards