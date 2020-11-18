One-third of Americans say their 2020 voting decision was impacted by campaign text messages

ZURICH, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto , a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, today announced the results of its survey around American consumer sentiment toward the campaign text messages they received leading up to the 2020 general election. The results reveal that campaign text messages were largely impactful; more than half of the recipients read all or most of the text messages they received from campaigns and nearly one-third reported that their voting decisions were influenced by the text messages. This was especially true as 37% of respondents reported that they felt influenced to register to vote because of campaign text messages they received ahead of the election.

The Mitto survey, which polled 1,000 Americans on November 4, 2020, also found that campaign text messages influenced 31% of respondents to vote for a general election candidate/party and 26% to donate to the candidate/party that sent the text message. Additionally, a majority of respondents (67%) felt campaign texts helped keep them informed about voting and that the messages they received successfully pointed them to important resources.

"It is incredible to see the positive impact campaign SMS text messages had during this year's election," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto. "From successfully leading people to register to vote to encouraging Americans to cast their ballots and donate, this communication channel has proven to be strikingly impactful to not only campaign communications but also to businesses seeking to engage customers. Businesses should take note of the successful text-based approaches taken by these campaigns in the 2020 election."

More than half of the survey respondents (54%) indicated that putting a verification system in place is the best way to know if a text is from a legitimate source, indicating that taking this step will help consumers trust in the communications they are receiving from unknown contacts.

Additional key findings include:

A quarter of the respondents (25%) are now happier to receive messages from their preferred organizations in the future

Half of the respondents (50%) indicated that the political text they enjoyed receiving the most was a thank-you message for casting their vote

Nearly half of the respondents (47%) felt that the campaign text messages they received were personalized

Mitto's survey findings indicate that Americans view SMS text messages as an effective, informative channel for engagement. By taking these findings and integrating them in a business' customer engagement plan, businesses can engage customers in ways that generate positive and impactful results.

Survey Methodology:

These findings are based on a Pollfish survey of 1,000 Americans. The survey ran on November 4, 2020.

