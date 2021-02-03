One-Third of Wood Residential Properties Earn J Turner's Elite 1% Awards for Online Reputation

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 17 Wood Residential properties were recognized among the Elite 1% properties in the nation with the best online reputation for 2020 by J Turner Research, the leading market research firm exclusively serving the multifamily industry.

Out of all the properties that earned the Elite 1% ORA™ Power Ranking, Wood Residential had 11 properties - nearly one-fourth of their active portfolio - that ranked in the 99.9th percentile at the end of 2020.

Six of those Wood Residential properties ranked even higher and placed in the Top 100 in the nation. Only one other management company in the country, Greystar, finished with more properties in the Top 100. Based on data from the NMHC 50 Largest Apartment Managers rankings, Greystar manages approximately 40 times more apartment units than Wood Residential.

"While we've had some excellent results in the J Turner ORA awards in the past, we truly went above and beyond this year," said Steve F. Hallsey, Managing Director for Wood Residential. "We take great pride in this significant honor and will continue striving to make our residents feel at home, regardless of what's happening in the wider world. Thank you to our employees for their commitment and to our residents for putting their trust in us."



The Elite 1% ORA™ Power Ranking is an annual ranking based on monthly online reputation research of over 122,000 apartments across multiple review sites and Internet Listing Services (ILSs). The ORA™ score was developed by J Turner and serves as the multifamily industry standard to measure a property's online reputation.

View the complete list of winning properties here.

About Wood Residential Services

Wood Residential Services is a national multifamily property management company. The company currently manages stabilized and lease up assets in all classes around the country, with a combined total of more than 20,000 units nationally, and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Wood Residential was recently named the #1 manager for its online reputation in the J Turner Research rankings (Division III) for 2020.

About J. Turner Research

J Turner Research is the leading full-circle online reputation management firm that empowers multifamily companies with data to drive revenue. The company's unique 360-degree process enables clients to enhance resident satisfaction, increase closing ratios, and improve online reputation. J Turner's Online Reputation Assessment™ (ORA™) score serves as the multifamily industry standard for measuring a property's online reputation.

To be eligible for the Elite 1% ORA Power Ranking, a property had to register a minimum ORA™ score of 90. For properties with the same ORA™ score, the property with the greater number of reviews ranked higher. A property or a management company does not have to be a J Turner Research client to qualify for this ranking. To learn more about ORA™, please visit https://www.jturnerresearch.com/about/what-is-ora-score.

Lillian Iffert

[email protected]

317-989-9804

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Wood Partners