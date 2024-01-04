One Week Away: RISMedia's Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year 2024 - New Year, New Mindset

News provided by

RISMedia

04 Jan, 2024, 16:46 ET

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the real estate industry eagerly starts a much-anticipated new year, RISMedia is set to unveil an unparalleled virtual event, "Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year - New Year, New Mindset," next Thursday, January 11, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

The event promises to be a beacon of inspiration and knowledge, with a star-studded lineup of more than 50 industry-leading brokers, agents and experts. Attendees can expect critical updates on the current residential landscape and gain invaluable insights into tangible strategies and spot-on advice for turning the corner to make 2024 a resounding success.

"With the new year comes the promise and possibility of better market conditions for residential real estate—a chance for real estate professionals to put 2023 in the rear-view mirror and start building business again," says John Featherston, CEO of RISMedia. "Real Estate's Rocking in the New Year is designed to empower professionals with the tools they need to thrive in the ever-evolving real estate landscape."

The virtual event provides an opportunity for industry enthusiasts, both seasoned professionals and newcomers alike, to engage with thought leaders who will share their expertise on navigating the challenges and capitalizing on the opportunities that lie ahead.

Event details:

Date and time: Thursday, January 11, 2024 | 11:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: Virtual: Join us online at rocking.rismedia.com
Registration: Register here and receive 25% off your ticket price! All RISMedia Premier members attend for free!

Participants can expect dynamic discussions, thought-provoking presentations and networking opportunities that transcend geographical boundaries. Some sessions and keynote speakers include:

  • Getting Ahead of the Lawsuits: Preparing for the Compensation Conversation with Jessica Edgerton, Chief Legal Officer/Executive Vice President of Industry and Learning, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®
  • A Year of Possibility: Finding and Seizing the Opportunities in Today's Market with Brian Buffini, Chairman & Founder, Buffini & Company
  • The 2024 Economy: Are Things Finally Getting Better? with Dr. Lisa Sturtevant, Chief Economist, Bright MLS

Check out all of our dynamic sessions and speakers here.

To register, visit rocking.rismedia.com.

About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John Featherston as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information. For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com.

SOURCE RISMedia

Also from this source

Just Released: RISMedia's 2023 Ultimate Agent and Broker Playbook

RISMedia, the leading independent source for real estate news and information, is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Ultimate Agent and...

Just Released: RISMedia's 2023 Contract & Commission Study

RISMedia, the leading independent source for real estate news and information, is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Contract & Commission...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.