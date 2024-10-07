One Year Later: Prayers Continue for the Promised Land

Dr. David Jeremiah Issues Statement on The Anniversary of Hamas Attacks on Israel

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we pause to remember that Israel is still embattled in a fight for survival. It's been a year since the country was devastated by the terrorist attacks levied against its citizens on Oct. 7, 2023, by Hamas terrorists. As if one battle were not enough, they are now fighting Hezbollah in the north.

On all sides Israel is surrounded by those who oppose her people, her nation, and her existence.

Israel is a land divided. Home to Jews, Muslims, and Christian alike, this land is being devastated by war, but its people are engendered with hope for a lasting peace.

The Holy Land is unlike any other place on earth. Israel is God's chosen land. The Jews are God's chosen people. And one day He will return to rule from Jerusalem. For His promises will not go unfulfilled.

As the future home of Christ's earthly reign, Israel will one day be the center of the world and a blessing to all the nations. As we wait for that day and for the lasting peace that will reign in the Holy Land, let us join together in prayer for Israel. The nation, the leaders, the citizens—all of them.

A Prayer for Israel

Heavenly Father,

The psalmist tells us to "pray for the peace of Jerusalem."

So I pray for peace for Your chosen people, Israel, and their beloved city today.

You have planned for Israel, provided for Israel, and protected Israel for thousands of years.

But as in days of old, there are those today who seek to harm, even destroy, Your people.

So I ask you to keep Israel in Your loving care. Put a spiritual hedge of protection around Your people and their land.

Watch over this nation as a Good Shepherd watches over His flock, and may Your chosen people find their ultimate safety and security in You.

While You watch over Your people, may Your Spirit awaken in them a hunger to embrace their Messiah—the One who died for them—until they see Him face-to-face.

We pray this in His name,
Amen.

