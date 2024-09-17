OneBill Forges a New Integration Partnership with Pioneer VoIP Virtual Fax Provider, Pangea

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBill , an award-winning billing and revenue management solution has announced that they have launched a breakthrough integration with the innovative Internet fax solution provider, Pangea .

Through this new integration forged by OneBill, businesses can have the peace of mind that subscriber and customer product information can be seamlessly shared and mirrored in both platforms. Furthermore, businesses can also keep track of customer usage of the internet fax services (e.g. number of faxes sent) and accurately bill for this usage through OneBill's powerful usage-rating engine that will automatically process CDR's from Pangea's platform. More specifically, the integration offers the following capabilities:

Setting Up Usage-Based Billing: When this feature is activated, a special billing product is created in OneBill to handle charges based on usage.

JK Chelladurai, Founder and CEO of OneBill said, "We are excited about this new integration as it provides businesses with an easy and automated way to manage both subscription and usage-based billing."

Pangea President, Dean Etzel said, "The integration with OneBill gives Pangea reseller partners a great option to seamlessly link our fax solutions with OneBill's powerful platform. We're excited to offer OneBill customers an easy way to offer fax as a service while managing Pangea fax users from within their existing OneBill portal."

About OneBill:

OneBill is an intelligent end-to-end revenue management ecosystem that consists of opportunity tracking, product configuration, quoting, contract management, customer relationship management, order fulfillment, inventory management, consumption rating, taxation, billing, payment processing, A/R management, and revenue recognition, while supporting vendor/reseller management to agent commissioning. Learn more .

About Pangea:

Pangea's Virtual Fax Reseller solution provides resellers with a complete set of reliable Internet Fax services for their clients. Pangea's VFR solution is built on Pangea's 25+ years of development and experience in Internet fax, offering its resellers the highest reliability, features, flexibility and value. Learn more .

