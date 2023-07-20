OneBill Lands in Cloud Rating's Product Excellence Quadrant for Subscription Management and Billing Software

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBill Software, a leading billing and monetization software provider, today announced that the solution has attained the Product Excellence position in the Subscription Management Software – Cloud Ratings Category Report 2023 Quadrant.

Cloud Ratings base this Quadrant positioning through a robust research process that combines private vendor responses to Requests For Information (RFI) with publicly visible measures of market adoption and customer satisfaction. In this 2023 report, 8,000 customer ratings (inclusive of vendor-supplied NPS data) were taken into account.

Founder and CEO of OneBill, JK Chelladurai says "Having been placed as a top performer in this Customer Rating quadrant is a huge win for us, as OneBill is a customer-first organization. We believe that our customer's voice is what helps us to constantly improve, innovate, and ensure we're meeting the current and emerging needs of the market."

Some of the recent customer reviews taken into account include the following (Source: G2):

"I recently had the pleasure of working with OneBill Software, and I must say that their service has been nothing short of exceptional. They have demonstrated professionalism, expertise, and a genuine commitment to customer satisfaction from start to finish. I want to share my positive experience and highlight why I highly recommend their services."

"Onebill is cloud based, always available, rich with features that are designed to fit our needs… It streamlines the process of lead>quote>order>invoice>cash, so we can avoid the need for complex and potentially clumsy integration with third party applications. It supports our needs related to direct customers, sales partners, and agents with simplified sophistication. It offers highly secure data protection with simple access to high level and detailed reporting."

About OneBill:
OneBill is an intelligent end-to-end revenue management ecosystem that consists of opportunity tracking, product configuration, quoting, contract management, customer relationship management, order fulfillment, inventory management, consumption rating, taxation, billing, payment processing, A/R management and revenue recognition, while supporting vendor/reseller management to agent commissioning.

OneBill Contact:
Barathi Balakrishnan - VP, Marketing
844-462-7638
[email protected]com

