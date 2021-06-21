OneBill Lands Most Popular and Fastest Growing Billing and Invoicing Software Award from SaaSworthy

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an overall user rating of 4.8 out of 5 and a 91% SW score, OneBill ranks as the top 20 fastest growing and most popular software in the Billing and Invoicing category for Q2, 2021.

Moreover, with over 200 customers across 14 industries and 4 continents, plus a growing list of over 35 integration partners across carriers & providers, payment gateways, accounting & admin, taxation, CRM and ERP platforms, OneBill is a force to be reckoned with.

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do. We are constantly exploring ways to ensure that billing and revenue management becomes an efficient engine in our customer's business so that they can focus more on value added activities that drive true growth", says JK Chelladurai, Founder & CEO, OneBill.

OneBill has been helping companies to avoid revenue leakages with an intelligent end-to-end billing and revenue management solution that seamlessly integrates with 5 products in a SINGLE cloud platform.

OneBill's 5 Products integrated into ONE cloud Platform:

About OneBill:

OneBill is an intelligent revenue management platform, where businesses can scale complex product and pricing offers, automate the service activation process, accurately manage billing and accounts receivables, configure unique offers for partners, and provide a superior experience for customers through their product journey.

www.onebillsoftware.com

About SaaSworthy:

SaaSworthy helps stakeholders make a better product decisions based on unbiased & insightful reviews, comparison, question & answers, social popularity and buyers guide.

https://www.saasworthy.com/

OneBill Contact:

Barathi Balakrishnan

VP, Marketing

[email protected]

SaaSworthy Contact:

Julia Parker

PR & Outreach

[email protected]

SOURCE OneBill Software

Related Links

https://www.onebillsoftware.com/

