OneBill takes security and compliance to the next level, securing ISO / IEC 27001:2022, HIPAA, SOC-2 Type-1 certifications

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBill Software , a leading billing and monetization software provider, today announced that it has secured certifications in three major areas:

ISO / IEC 27001:2022 - Information Security Management System

Information Security Management System HIPAA - Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act SOC-2 Type-1 - System and Organization Control Reports

Through implementing the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 information security management, OneBill can ensure that its platform is safeguarded with the most optimal tools for risk management, cyber-resilience, and operational excellence. Moreover, having the HIPAA certification in place, ensures that OneBill's customers in the healthcare industry can uphold a watertight approach to managing the privacy and security of patient's health information.

Lastly, the SOC-2 Type-1 certification was successfully given to OneBill as the company was able to meet the requirements of its security framework to demonstrate robust security processes and controls to ensure data security.

For OneBill, it has always been a priority to stay compliant with the latest taxation and privacy regulations for giving secured subscription experiences, minimizing risk, and ensuring compliance for its customers.

And with these new certifications, OneBill takes its security and compliance to the next level.

OneBill is now compliant with all major security and privacy regulations:

PCI DSS compliant

ISO / IEC 27001:2022

HIPAA

SOC-2 Type-1

General data protection regulation (GDPR)

Multi-factor authentication (MFA)

Founder and CEO of OneBill, JK Chelladurai says "with cyber attacks on the rise, we are passionate to ensure that our customers have the peace of mind that their user data is safeguarded with the world's best privacy and security protocols. Therefore we are grateful to have acquired these certifications".

About OneBill:

OneBill is an intelligent end-to-end revenue management ecosystem that consists of opportunity tracking, product configuration, quoting, contract management, customer relationship management, order fulfillment, inventory management, consumption rating, taxation, billing, payment processing, A/R management, revenue recognition, while supporting vendor/reseller management to agent commissioning.

