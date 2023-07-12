OneBill takes security and compliance to the next level, securing ISO / IEC 27001:2022, HIPAA, SOC-2 Type-1 certifications

News provided by

OneBill Software

12 Jul, 2023, 08:59 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneBill Software, a leading billing and monetization software provider, today announced that it has secured certifications in three major areas:

  • ISO / IEC 27001:2022 - Information Security Management System
  • HIPAA - Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
  • SOC-2 Type-1 - System and Organization Control Reports

Through implementing the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 information security management, OneBill can ensure that its platform is safeguarded with the most optimal tools for risk management, cyber-resilience, and operational excellence. Moreover, having the HIPAA certification in place, ensures that OneBill's customers in the healthcare industry can uphold a watertight approach to managing the privacy and security of patient's health information.

Lastly, the SOC-2 Type-1 certification was successfully given to OneBill as the company was able to meet the requirements of its security framework to demonstrate robust security processes and controls to ensure data security.

For OneBill, it has always been a priority to stay compliant with the latest taxation and privacy regulations for giving secured subscription experiences, minimizing risk, and ensuring compliance for its customers.

And with these new certifications, OneBill takes its security and compliance to the next level.

OneBill is now compliant with all major security and privacy regulations:

  • PCI DSS compliant
  • ISO / IEC 27001:2022
  • HIPAA
  • SOC-2 Type-1
  • General data protection regulation (GDPR)
  • Multi-factor authentication (MFA)

Founder and CEO of OneBill, JK Chelladurai says "with cyber attacks on the rise, we are passionate to ensure that our customers have the peace of mind that their user data is safeguarded with the world's best privacy and security protocols. Therefore we are grateful to have acquired these certifications".

Learn more about how OneBill is helping customers to optimize their revenue operations: onebillsoftware.com.

About OneBill:
OneBill is an intelligent end-to-end revenue management ecosystem that consists of opportunity tracking, product configuration, quoting, contract management, customer relationship management, order fulfillment, inventory management, consumption rating, taxation, billing, payment processing, A/R management, revenue recognition, while supporting vendor/reseller management to agent commissioning.

OneBill Contact:
Barathi Balakrishnan - VP, Marketing
844-462-7638
[email protected]com

SOURCE OneBill Software

Also from this source

OneBill Elevates Its CRM Capability Through Its New Hubspot Integration

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.