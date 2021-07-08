OneCause Announces Session Lineup for 2021 Hybrid Raise® Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, today unveiled the session and speaker lineup for its 2021 Raise® Fundraising Conference. The two-day conference will feature two keynote speakers and more than 35 interactive sessions in-person in Washington D.C. and livestreamed worldwide September 13-14, 2021.

"Raise has always been a place where fundraisers could come together to learn, connect, and grow," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "As we emerge from the pandemic, it's more important than ever that we gather to discuss what's worked, and how we as a nonprofit industry are moving forward. We've curated a stellar lineup of nonprofit executives and industry experts eager to share lessons learned and new strategies to reimagine the future of fundraising."

This year's keynote sessions will be led by Shanna Adamic, executive director for Cerner Charitable Foundation, and energizing leadership coach, Pam Sherman, each sharing personal stories to inspire attendees to embrace change and ignite their passion. Other featured workshop and session speakers include:

Raise Conference Emcee - Reggie Rivers , President, The Gala Team

, President, The Gala Team Patrick Kirby , Founder of Do Good Better Consulting

, Founder of Do Good Better Consulting Taylor Shanklin , Founder and CEO of Barlele

, Founder and CEO of Barlele Terra Crews , Director of Development for Youth Services System, Inc.

, Director of Development for Youth Services System, Inc. Deb Barge , Chief Development Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

, Chief Development Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Michell Baker , Director of Philanthropy for Fight Colorectal Cancer

, Director of Philanthropy for Fight Colorectal Cancer Katie McHugh Escobar , Director of Community Partnerships for SickKids Foundation

, Director of Community Partnerships for SickKids Foundation Shannon Waters , Senior Director, National Signature Events, The ALS Association

, Senior Director, National Signature Events, The ALS Association And more!

In addition to the keynote presentations, Raise 2021 will feature four interactive learning tracks focused on event and auction fundraising, peer-to-peer and online giving, fundraising strategy, and nonprofit leadership. More than 35 sessions focus discussion on timely topics about fundraising in a post-pandemic world, including:

Recovering Your Pipeline Post Pandemic

I Want It That Way! Why Combining Live Events and Virtual Experiences is Here to Stay

Next Generation of Donors: Motivating Millennials to Give

Create "Netflix" Worthy Reoccurring Revenue for Your Nonprofit

We Come in Peace: AI in Philanthropy

Grow Your Confidence (So You Can Grow Your Cause)

The full list of sessions and speakers is available at: https://www.onecause.com/raise/schedule.

This year's Hybrid Raise Conference will provide unique opportunities for in-person networking and collaboration with hands-on workshops, interactive Q&A, and discussions with speakers, nonprofit industry thought leaders, and other fundraisers. All attendees will have access to recordings from both in-person and virtual sessions, as well as the opportunity to meet with industry experts in-person at the Raise Sponsor Pavilion and online via the virtual exhibit hall.

For more information and to register for Raise 2021, visit: https://www.onecause.com/raise/.

About OneCause®

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 6,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $3 billion. OneCause has been recognized by Inc. Best in Business, is a TechPoint MIRA award winner for Pandemic Pivot of the Year, Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation, and a Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.

SOURCE OneCause

Related Links

https://www.onecause.com/

