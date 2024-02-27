OneCause Awards Technology Grants to Drive Nonprofit Mission Advancement

Easterseals New Jersey and Crittenton each awarded $10,000 in fundraising software grants to support and accelerate growth.

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, revealed the recipients of its 2024 OneCause Cares Corporate Grants Program. The grants program was established to expand access to technology and enhance fundraising for emerging nonprofit organizations.

Each year, the program awards two nonprofits with free 24-month subscriptions to access OneCause software solutions of their choice, helping accelerate their growth with best-in-class tools for online campaigns and event-based fundraising. Each technology-based grant is valued at up to $10,000 and also includes access to best-practice resources and live workshops, consulting and professional services, and support from the award-winning OneCause Customer Service team.

"At OneCause, we believe it's our role as technology partners to continually build innovation into our fundraising solutions and ensure nonprofits of all sizes and missions have equitable access," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer at OneCause. "Through the grants program, we consider it a privilege to provide fundraising software to nonprofits who are creating such positive impact in the world. Our goal is to help them save valuable time, simplify the giving experience, and ultimately raise more money to support their missions."

The 2024 program grantee recipients are:

Easterseals New Jersey is steadfast in its commitment to creating a positive and supportive environment where individuals with disabilities, particularly those facing mental health challenges, not only thrive but also contribute significantly to the strength, pride, and diversity of their community. Easterseals New Jersey serves over 4,000 people each year with services encompassing wellness, mental health, employment, finances, and community involvement.

Crittenton, based in Fullerton, CA, serves and provides housing for low to moderate-income women and girls, most of whom are homeless or in foster care. Crittenton clients come from complex and often traumatic backgrounds. Each year, the organization promotes healing, hope, and empowerment for over 2,000 women and girls through education and comprehensive physical and mental health services.

The OneCause Cares Grants Program is open to any registered 501c3 organization in the United States and Canada. Grantees are selected based on overall need, how technology will help the organization further its mission, and alignment with three core focus areas: Mental Health & Wellness, Community, and Sustainability.

For more information about the OneCause Grants Program, please visit the program's website. Applications for the 2025 Grants Program will open in the autumn of 2024.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $6.5 billion for their missions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

