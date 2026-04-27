OneLayer Launches Sentry Partner Program to Extend Zero Trust Security for Private Cellular Networks

Program certifies leading private wireless and security integrators to deliver Zero Trust network access security, automated device onboarding, and managed services at scale

BOSTON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer, the leader in private LTE/5G asset management and Zero Trust security, today announced the launch of the Sentry Partner Program, a formal channel initiative certifying specialized private wireless and security integrators to deliver Zero Trust network access security, automated device onboarding, and managed services to enterprise customers. Founding Sentry partners include Burns & McDonnell, DFND Security, Future Technologies Ventures (FTV), Heddian, Industrial Networking Solutions (INS), Logicalis, MCA, STEP CG, and WWT, firms with established expertise in private wireless infrastructure and enterprise security systems integration.

Enterprises running private LTE and 5G networks, as well as those operating across multi-carrier private APN environments, face device visibility and security challenges that traditional IT tools were not designed to solve. Sentry-certified partners are equipped to deliver Zero Trust network access security, automated SIM provisioning to reduce deployment costs, and consolidated visibility across all carrier deployments from a single management platform.

"Cellular APN customers have struggled to identify and secure devices used across multiple carriers," said Tyler Larkin, General Manager of Cellular Networking Solutions at MCA. "OneLayer's platform provides the single pane of glass to monitor and enforce policies universally."

Sentry partners receive a commercial structure designed to support both deal acquisition and long-term retention. Benefits include complimentary access to OneLayer Scout for pre-deployment site surveys and device inventories, Market Development Funds, SPIF incentives, and deal registration margins. The program also offers sales and technical certifications for partners who have invested in building competency in selling and deploying OneLayer solutions. OneLayer interoperates with a broad range of private cellular ecosystem vendors, including Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco, HPE Athonet, Druid, Celona, Digi, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, ServiceNow, and others.

"Utility networks are critical communications infrastructure, and the stakes for device visibility and security across those environments have never been higher," said Joe Walsh, CEO of Heddian. "OneLayer gives utilities the control and insight they need to manage and secure every device on their private and carrier APN networks, and the Sentry Program gives us the structure to deliver that at scale."

"Enterprises are deploying private cellular networks at unprecedented scale, and the partners who support those deployments determine whether those networks are secure, visible, and operationally sound," said Dave Mor, CEO of OneLayer. "The Sentry Program is our commitment to giving those partners the tools, economics, and certification they need to build high-value practices around private cellular security."

"Burns & McDonnell has been actively working on one of the hard, yet unseen challenges, of standing up a private cellular network: Low-touch provisioning," said Daniel Bayouth, PE, Director of Networks & Wireless, Burns & McDonnell. "OneLayer will play a critical role, the collaboration has been fantastic."

"Private cellular is moving fast, and our customers need solutions that combine connectivity with security and operational control," said Bob Olwig, Executive Vice President of Global Partner Alliances of World Wide Technology. "The Sentry Program gives us a structured path to build and scale that capability for our clients."

"Private cellular and carrier APN deployments are increasingly central to how our enterprise customers operate, yet visibility and security across those environments has remained a persistent gap," said Christopher Mahar, CEO of CID Group. "OneLayer closes that gap in a way that maps directly to what our customers need, and the Sentry Program gives us a clear, supported path to deliver it."

"Private cellular deployments are growing in complexity, and our customers expect us to deliver security and visibility alongside connectivity," said Peter Cappiello, CEO of Future Technologies Venture. "OneLayer is a natural extension of what we already bring to market, strengthening our ability to deliver trusted, end-to-end solutions."

"As private cellular moves into large-scale, complex enterprise deployments, the bar has shifted. Connectivity is table stakes — security and device visibility must be native to the network," said Ed Walton, CEO of STEP CG. "OneLayer meets that standard, and the Sentry Program enables us to operationalize it across any customer environment."

Program Leadership

OneLayer's channel program is led by Trevor Failor, Director of Strategic Alliances, a cybersecurity veteran with extensive enterprise security go-to-market experience, with technical program leadership provided by Ray Clounch, Channel Technical Director, whose background spans private wireless architecture and deployment at scale.

Join the Program

Private wireless and security integrators interested in joining the Sentry Partner Program can apply at www.onelayer.com/partners/

About OneLayer

OneLayer provides advanced asset management, operational intelligence, and Zero Trust security for private LTE/5G and private APN networks. Its technology empowers enterprises to manage and secure cellular-connected devices across both private and carrier environments, without the need for cellular expertise. For more information, visit www.onelayer.com.

Media Contact

Mor Ben-Horin

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