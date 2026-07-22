OneMagnify Achieves Shopify Premier Partner Status, Powering Measurable Growth for Global Commerce Brands

The elevated tier status caps a track record of turning complex B2B, multi-region, and omnichannel challenges into real results, from a 30 percent lift in online orders to double-digit conversion gains.

DETROIT, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMagnify, a data-driven marketing and commerce company, today announced it has achieved Premier Partner status in the Shopify Partner Program, one of the highest tiers in the Shopify ecosystem. The tier status recognizes OneMagnify's technical depth and its track record delivering complex, enterprise-grade commerce experiences for global brands.

"Achieving Shopify Premier Partner status reflects the strength of our collaboration with Shopify and the caliber of work our teams deliver every day," said Steve Farr, Chief Digital Officer at OneMagnify. "We built our business to help complex organizations turn commerce into a growth engine, and this recognition validates that approach."

Over the years, OneMagnify has been driving scalable innovation using the Shopify platform.

A global manufacturing company saw a 30 percent increase in online order adoption after OneMagnify migrated it from a legacy platform to a custom B2B Shopify build spanning North America and EMEA.

A multi-brand retail enterprise cut time-to-market for new regional launches by 25 percent through a multi-store, multi-region Shopify architecture that balanced local experiences with centralized governance.

A leading automotive brand saw a double-digit lift in conversion after OneMagnify connected Shopify to its CRM and service platforms, building a seamless omnichannel buying journey.

The elevated status opens the door to more innovative commerce work with Shopify and reinforces OneMagnify's role as a trusted partner for complex digital and AI-led transformation.

About OneMagnify

OneMagnify is an AI-native, platform-enabled company built to help B2B and enterprise brands integrate strategy, data, and execution into a single system that drives measurable growth. The company pairs proprietary AI and integrated technology platforms with deep expertise in marketing, commerce, and data to help organizations move beyond point solutions and build scalable operating models. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, OneMagnify works with global brands across industrial, technology, retail, and automotive sectors to turn transformation into real, measurable outcomes.

About Shopify

Shopify is a leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size.

SOURCE OneMagnify