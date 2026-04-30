OneMagnify Names Ravi Karumuru CEO to Accelerate AI-Native Growth Strategy

Leadership transition positions company for its next phase of AI-led growth

DETROIT, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMagnify, a global leader in advanced analytics, customer insights, and AI-driven B2B marketing solutions, announced that Ravi Karumuru has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, in addition to his role as President, and has joined the company's Board of Directors. The company is backed by leading private equity firm, Crestview Partners.

Mark Petroff, who has led OneMagnify for more than two decades, will transition to Chairman of the Board. In this role, he will continue to support the company's long-term direction while ensuring continuity during this next phase of leadership.

This transition marks an important inflection point for OneMagnify. Building on a strong foundation, Karumuru will define and lead the company's next chapter - shaping its strategy as an AI-native, platform-enabled marketing services partner helping B2B enterprises drive measurable growth and ROI.

A Legacy of Growth

Under Petroff's leadership, OneMagnify evolved from a regional firm into a global organization with more than 880 colleagues across the United States, Germany, and India. His focus on expanding business capabilities and client impact established OneMagnify as a trusted partner to leading global brands.

"Building OneMagnify alongside this team has been the privilege of my career. What we've created together - the capabilities, the culture, and the client relationships - is something I'm deeply proud of. Ravi brings the clarity and leadership needed for what comes next, and I look forward to supporting him and the team in this new chapter."

— Mark Petroff, Chairman of the Board, OneMagnify

Defining the Next Chapter

Karumuru joined OneMagnify as President in November 2025, bringing more than 20 years of experience across digital transformation, data-driven marketing, and technology-led growth. He previously served as General Manager and Head of Digital Transformation for the Americas at Wipro and held senior leadership roles at Epsilon, Ansira, and Omnicom.

Since joining OneMagnify, he has worked closely with the leadership team to clarify the company's strategic direction and begun aligning the organization around a more integrated, platform-led operating model. As CEO, Karumuru will now lead the company's refined growth agenda - focused on advancing OneMagnify's AI-native capabilities, scaling its platform approach, and deepening its impact for clients.

"OneMagnify has built a strong and differentiated foundation - integrating strategy, data, AI, and execution in a way that delivers real outcomes for clients. The opportunity now is to take that further - sharpen our focus, scale our platform, and lead with greater clarity in how we help clients grow. I'm excited to step into this role and work alongside our teams to shape what comes next."

— Ravi Karumuru, Chief Executive Officer, OneMagnify

Bradford Williams, Partner and Co-Head of Industrials at Crestview Partners, added:

"Ravi's appointment reflects our confidence in both his leadership and the momentum underway at OneMagnify. The company is well-positioned at the intersection of data, AI, and marketing, and we believe Ravi brings the focus and execution needed to build on that foundation and accelerate growth. We're grateful to Mark for his decades of leadership and look forward to his continued partnership as Chairman."

About OneMagnify

OneMagnify is a growth partner for transformational B2B brands—helping organizations translate strategy into measurable impact through an integrated approach spanning data and analytics, AI, digital experience, performance marketing, and channel solutions. For more information, visit www.onemagnify.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview Partners is a New York-based private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm manages funds with over $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments and is led by a group of partners and senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the firm's specialty areas: media, industrials, and financial services. For more information, visit www.crestview.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jeffrey Taufield or Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4800

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE OneMagnify