OneNeck IT Solutions Achieves Champion Reseller Status with the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program

Nutanix recognized OneNeck for demonstrating the highest level of Nutanix partner sales, technical and services expertise. Together, OneNeck and Nutanix deliver customer value with an industry-leading software platform that provides the benefits of private cloud with dedicated compute hosted in OneNeck data centers.

"We're thrilled with OneNeck's continued success with our customers," said Christian Alvarez, SVP of Worldwide Channel Sales, Nutanix. "OneNeck's ReliaCloud, built on Nutanix web-scale architecture, provides customers with an easy-to-consume package that delivers high-value services. Additionally, our partnership expands OneNeck's solutions portfolio to their customers seeking the benefits of on-premises cloud."

A Nutanix Champion Reseller partner is the highest competency level in the Elevate Partner Program and is achieved by partners who have invested into Nutanix experts with deep sales, technical and services delivery competencies who consistently sell the full Nutanix portfolio.

With this program Nutanix focuses on investments and tools that help enable partners to grow their business as they support customers in adopting hybrid multi-cloud solutions.

"OneNeck partnered with Nutanix to power our ReliaCloud EDGE, a hosted private cloud, because Nutanix technologies provided the scalability to meet our customer's IT needs with the reliability, security and high performance that their business demands," said Ted Wiessing, SVP Technology, OneNeck and Chief Security & Privacy Officer, TDS. "As we continue to expand our partnership with new services powered by Nutanix, the option to join the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program offers us additional benefits that will help us expand our customers' ability to consume our data center services."

As the demand for cloud services continues to grow, partnerships like OneNeck's with Nutanix will only elevate the level of services available to customers seeking greater agility and diversified services that are required to succeed in an always-on, digital economy.

Additional Resources:

More details on the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program can be found at nutanix.com/partners/resellers.

About OneNeck

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs nearly 450 people throughout the U.S. The company offers multi-cloud solutions, combined with managed services, professional IT services, hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals deliver secure, modern platforms and applications for organizations embracing data-driven transformation and secure end-to-end solutions. Visit oneneck.com

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services. TDS has approximately six million connections nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and TDS Broadband Service. Recently, TDS has been named to three Forbes lists: America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employs 9,400 people. Visit tdsinc.com

SOURCE OneNeck IT Solutions

Related Links

http://www.oneneck.com/

