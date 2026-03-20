OnePay Broadens Crypto Platform With 10 New Assets as Demand Grows

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OnePay

Mar 20, 2026, 10:00 ET

Expansion follows strong early adoption of OnePay Crypto and growing customer demand for broader access to digital assets

OnePay plans to continue expanding offering with additional cryptocurrencies in coming weeks and months

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePay, the consumer fintech trusted by millions of Americans to make money better, today announced an expansion of its OnePay Crypto platform, adding 10 new assets that customers can buy, sell, and hold directly in the OnePay app. With this update, OnePay Crypto now supports 12 assets in total, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which were available at launch.

The newly available assets rolling out this week: XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Chainlink (LINK), PAX Gold (PAXG), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Polkadot (DOT), and Uniswap (UNI). These assets have reached meaningful scale and over the next few weeks and months, OnePay plans to continue broadening its crypto offerings.

"We see crypto as a long-term part of modern financial services," said Ron Rojany, GM at OnePay. "Expanding our cryptocurrency selection is one step toward building a comprehensive, accessible digital asset platform inside OnePay, one that supports diversified investment strategies and gives customers greater flexibility."

OnePay Crypto lets customers buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrency directly in the OnePay app, with more features coming. Customers can manage crypto transactions in the same OnePay app they use to manage their everyday spending and saving.

About OnePay
OnePay is an all-in-one financial services platform built on the simple belief that better money makes life better. With banking, high-yield savings, credit cards, point-of-sale lending, investment and crypto offerings, OnePay is providing millions of consumers with the tools they need to holistically manage their financial lives in one place. Alongside its expanding consumer offering, OnePay also partners with employers, HCM providers, gig platforms, and others to deliver embedded financial services to millions of employees and frontline workers.

OnePay is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services through OnePay are provided by Coastal Community Bank or Lead Bank, Members FDIC. OnePay debit and credit cards are issued by partner banks pursuant to licensing by Mastercard® International. Brokerage services through OnePay are provided by One Growth Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Crypto services through OnePay powered by Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC through an agreement with OneProgress Assets LLC. Investment and crypto products are not FDIC Insured, not bank guaranteed and may lose value. One Growth Securities LLC does not provide crypto services and OneProgress Assets LLC is not a member of FINRA/SIPC.

To learn more about OnePay, please visit www.onepay.com.

Media contact
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SOURCE OnePay

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