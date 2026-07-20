OnePay Launches Personal Loans Powered by Upgrade, Expanding Access to Larger, More Flexible Financing

Customers can now apply for loans from $1,000 to $50,000 directly within the OnePay app, powered by Upgrade

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePay, the consumer fintech trusted by millions of Americans to make money better, today announced the launch of OnePay Personal Loans, as more Americans seek flexible and transparent ways to access credit amid rising costs and tighter lending conditions. Through a new partnership with Upgrade, OnePay customers can apply for a loan between $1,000 and $50,000 right in the OnePay app - approval and amount are subject to eligibility. The product marks a significant step forward in OnePay's mission to make everyday financial services simpler, more accessible, and more useful for millions of Americans.

With OnePay Personal Loans, customers can apply for a loan, receive and accept an offer, and pay back their loan, all through the OnePay app. The fully integrated experience allows customers to check rates in minutes, see their offers, accept terms, and manage repayment in one place. Customers who bank through OnePay may receive funds as soon as the same day, providing faster access to financing when they need it most. Loan amounts range from $1,000 to $50,000, with APRs ranging from 7.74% - 35.99%, depending on eligibility.

OnePay Personal Loans are designed to meet needs that go beyond everyday expenses, such as consolidating debt, covering major purchases, or managing unexpected costs. By leveraging information customers have already shared with OnePay, the application process minimizes friction and reduces repetitive data entry, helping customers access financing more seamlessly.

OnePay Personal Loans are powered by Upgrade, a fintech company that provides affordable and responsible credit products to consumers. Through the partnership, OnePay is able to offer larger-dollar lending directly within its app while leveraging Upgrade's lending infrastructure and expertise.

"Getting access to credit in America today is harder than it should be," said Omer Ismail, CEO of OnePay. "It's never been more important to give consumers access to financing that's simple, transparent, and meets them where they already are — and we're excited to partner with Upgrade to introduce another financing option for our customers with OnePay Personal Loans."

"Our personal loans offer consumers the breathing room they need to get on the best financial path," said Renaud Laplanche, Co-founder and CEO of Upgrade. "We're proud that this partnership makes that resource more accessible to millions of OnePay customers."

About OnePay

OnePay is an all-in-one financial services platform built on the simple belief that better money makes life better. With banking, high-yield savings, credit cards, point-of-sale lending, investment and crypto offerings, OnePay is providing millions of consumers with the tools they need to holistically manage their financial lives in one place. Alongside its expanding consumer offering, OnePay also partners with employers, HCM providers, gig platforms, and others to deliver embedded financial services to millions of employees and frontline workers.

OnePay is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services through OnePay are provided by Coastal Community Bank or Lead Bank, Members FDIC. OnePay debit and credit cards (including the Builder Mastercard®) are issued by partner banks pursuant to licensing by Mastercard® International. Brokerage services through OnePay are provided by One Growth Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Crypto services through OnePay powered by Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC through an agreement with OneProgress Assets LLC. Investment and crypto products are not FDIC Insured, not bank guaranteed and may lose value. One Growth Securities LLC does not provide crypto services and OneProgress Assets LLC is not a member of FINRA/SIPC.

To learn more about OnePay, please visit www.onepay.com.

About Upgrade

Upgrade is a financial technology company that offers affordable and responsible credit, mobile banking, and payment products to mainstream consumers. Since its inception in 2017, Upgrade has delivered over $50 billion in credit to over 8 million customers. Upgrade's platform includes six core products: Mobile Banking, BNPL, Personal Loans, Credit Cards, Home Improvement Financing and Auto Financing. Loans and credit lines are issued, and banking services are provided, by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, and Celtic Bank, a Utah State Chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC.

Upgrade is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with an operations center in Phoenix, Arizona, a technology center in Montreal, Canada, and regional offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Atlanta, Georgia, New York City, New York, and Irvine, California. More information is available at: https://www.upgrade.com

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SOURCE OnePay