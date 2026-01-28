The Only Thing Worse Than Doing Your Taxes Is Paying to File -- OnePay Launches Free, In-App Tax Filing

OnePay Cash customers can file taxes, send refunds to OnePay Cash, and pay what they owe, all through the OnePay app

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To alleviate the pain of tax season, OnePay, the consumer fintech trusted by millions of Americans to make money better, announced a new, free feature that allows Cash customers to file their taxes directly through the OnePay app1–making it simple to file taxes through the same app where customers manage their money. Through a partnership with april, the industry's only AI-powered tax engine, customers can now file federal and state taxes with confidence at no cost.

This tax filing season, OnePay Cash customers can:

File your taxes through OnePay

File state and federal taxes for free, easily through the app, with no hidden fees or upsells

Get a maximum tax refund, guaranteed, by filing through OnePay 2

Receive their tax refund up to 5 days early when they direct deposit into OnePay, the same place they already save, spend, and manage their money

Opt in to track filing progress and status with in-app updates and notifications

Customers who direct deposit their federal refund into their OnePay Cash account will also be entered for a chance to have their refund doubled, up to $5,000.3

"Tax season is one of the biggest financial moments of the year and for too many people, it's complicated and expensive," said Harsh Gupta, GM Banking & Core App at OnePay. "People shouldn't have to pay just to do their taxes, or bounce between apps to manage their money. By offering free, in-app tax filing, we're making it easier to file with confidence, get refunds quickly, and keep taxes simple and in one place."

"We are thrilled to partner with OnePay and make april's frictionless filing experience available to their customers this tax season," said Ben Borodach, CEO and Co-Founder of april. "Adding taxes to the OnePay suite of services complements their robust product suite, allowing customers to spend, invest, build credit, and manage their taxes all within one convenient app."

Getting started is easy. Cash customers can upload documents, images, or last year's tax return to reduce manual entry. Customers also have access to unlimited live support from april at every step of the filing process.

About OnePay

OnePay is an all-in-one financial services platform built on the simple belief that better money makes life better. With banking, high-yield savings, credit cards, point-of-sale lending, investment and crypto offerings, OnePay is providing millions of consumers with the tools they need to holistically manage their financial lives in one place. Alongside its expanding consumer offering, OnePay also partners with employers, HCM providers, gig platforms, and others to deliver embedded financial services to millions of employees and frontline workers.

OnePay is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services through OnePay are provided by Coastal Community Bank or Lead Bank, Members FDIC. OnePay debit and credit cards are issued by partner banks pursuant to licensing by Mastercard® International. Brokerage services through OnePay are provided by One Growth Securities LLC, member FINRA / SIPC . Crypto services through OnePay powered by Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC through an agreement with OneProgress Assets LLC. Investment and crypto products are not FDIC Insured, not bank guaranteed and may lose value. One Growth Securities LLC does not provide crypto services and OneProgress Assets LLC is not a member of FINRA/SIPC.

To learn more about OnePay, please visit www.onepay.com .

About april

april is the only embedded, year-round tax platform built to power smarter financial decisions. From filing to planning to onboarding, april's white-labeled tools bring real-time tax intelligence into the platforms people already use, helping users understand the impact of every paycheck, equity transaction, or income shift, and stay on top of tax payments throughout the year. Built to handle even the most complex tax situations, april's AI-powered tax engine ingests data directly from partner apps to deliver accurate outcomes in record time—making tax planning and filing more connected, contextual, and accessible than ever. With API-first infrastructure and seamless data integrations, april helps partners deliver more value, deepen loyalty, and turn taxes into a strategic edge—for their clients and their business.

To learn more, visit www.getapril.com.

1OnePay does not provide tax advice or tax service. Tax e-file services through OnePay are provided by April Tax Solutions Inc.

2If you find an error in april's tax preparation that entitles you to a larger refund (or smaller liability), april will refund any fees you paid to use april's service to prepare that return and you may use april's service to amend your return at no additional charge. To qualify, the larger refund or smaller tax liability must not be due to differences or inaccuracies in data supplied by you, your choice not to claim a deduction or credit, positions taken on your return that are contrary to law, or changes in federal or state tax laws. See april terms for details.

3No purchase or deposit necessary. The One Tax Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 AM PT on 1/15/26, and ends at 11:59 PM PT on 5/22/26. Open to legal residents of the US/DC who are at least the age of majority in their state of residence (19 in AL & NE, 21 in MS, 18 in all other states) with a valid SSN or ITIN. Void where prohibited. Subject to complete Official Rules . Sponsored by One Finance, Inc.

