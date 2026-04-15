OnePlan Announces April 2026 Release Delivering Enterprise Automation with AI, Financial Intelligence, and Enhanced Portfolio Execution

SAN MARCOS, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlan, a global leader in Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), today announced its April product release, introducing a comprehensive set of enhancements designed to reduce manual effort, accelerate execution, and improve financial and operational visibility across enterprise portfolios. This release advances capabilities across automation, financial planning, resource management, collaboration, and integrations—providing Project Management Offices (PMOs), program leaders, and enterprise teams with greater control, consistency, and insight across the full lifecycle of strategic execution.

"Our latest update introduces focused improvements that elevate the accuracy, integrity, and responsiveness of enterprise planning processes," said Scott Hebert, CEO of OnePlan. "Enhancements such as combined cost types, day‑level status protections, and optimized modeling performance give our clients more reliable data and stronger forecasting capabilities. Combined with expanded collaboration features and integrated document management, these upgrades help organizations operate with greater transparency, tighter alignment, and a significantly improved ability to execute against strategic priorities."

Driving Execution Efficiency Through Automation and Simplified Workflows

At the center of the release is an expansion of Plan Automations, enabling organizations to automate routine plan actions based on triggers such as process changes, dates, or field updates. Automations can execute multiple actions in sequence—including updating plan data, triggering approvals, sharing plans, and notifying stakeholders—ensuring consistent execution while reducing manual handoffs.

To further streamline administration, OnePlan introduces bulk plan import and editing via CSV, allowing users to download plan data, make updates offline, and re-upload files with validation. This supports both the creation of new plans and updates to existing ones, enabling faster onboarding of new business units and large-scale portfolio updates with greater accuracy.

Strengthening AI, Integrations, and Platform Performance

OnePlan continues to expand its AI capabilities as a core part of the platform experience.

The Sofia AI assistant now supports Azure OpenAI GPT 5.2, delivering more accurate insights, improved understanding of complex planning scenarios, and the ability to analyze larger data sets, helping organizations make faster, more informed decisions.

Integration with Microsoft Teams is streamlined by automatically adding a OnePlan tab when teams or channels are created, providing immediate access to associated plans without manual configuration.

when teams or channels are created, providing immediate access to associated plans without manual configuration. The Project Desktop connector now supports automatic synchronization of work calendars, ensuring alignment between OnePlan and project schedules while reducing manual maintenance.

now supports automatic synchronization of work calendars, ensuring alignment between OnePlan and project schedules while reducing manual maintenance. Enhancements to OData reporting improve performance and enable more precise filtering, supporting faster and more targeted reporting. Integration infrastructure upgrades across multiple platforms further improve reliability and performance for large-scale data environments.

Enhancing Portfolio Visibility and Standardization

OnePlan now enables shareable Personal Portfolio Views , allowing users to distribute curated portfolio perspectives to specific teams or stakeholders. These views remain owned and continuously updated by the publisher, ensuring recipients always have access to the most current information without additional management overhead.

, allowing users to distribute curated portfolio perspectives to specific teams or stakeholders. These views remain owned and continuously updated by the publisher, ensuring recipients always have access to the most current information without additional management overhead. Enhancements to the Portfolio Modeler introduce Scenario Commitments, allowing organizations to finalize decisions by locking approved scenarios and using them as execution baselines. A new Dependency view provides visibility into relationships between plans, enabling better sequencing, prioritization, and impact analysis.

Together, these capabilities improve alignment across stakeholders and accelerate the transition from planning to execution.

Advancing Financial Planning and Reporting Accuracy

The release introduces several enhancements to strengthen financial visibility and consistency.

Financial Rollups improve reporting accuracy by automatically aggregating financial data into standardized metrics across plans and portfolios. Expanded support for revenue planning, including blended rates and time-phased structures, enables more accurate forecasting aligned to real world business conditions.

improve reporting accuracy by automatically aggregating financial data into standardized metrics across plans and portfolios. Expanded support for revenue planning, including blended rates and time-phased structures, enables more accurate forecasting aligned to real world business conditions. Timesheet data is now more accurate through cost categorization at import , ensuring actual costs align with financial planning structures and reducing the need for manual adjustments.

, ensuring actual costs align with financial planning structures and reducing the need for manual adjustments. In addition, revenue import capabilities bring together data from resource plans, work plans, and timesheets, providing a more complete view of financial performance. Support for blended revenue rates and time-phased revenue structures enables more accurate forecasting while keeping revenue calculations aligned with evolving business conditions.

Improving Work Execution and Team Collaboration

Enhancements to Work Plans improve how teams manage execution and collaborate.

Work item file management allows users to attach documents and links directly to work items, ensuring deliverables remain connected to execution and reducing time spent searching across systems. Status updates are now clearer and more contextual, with key fields presented together alongside resource assignments and dependencies, enabling more accurate reporting.

allows users to attach documents and links directly to work items, ensuring deliverables remain connected to execution and reducing time spent searching across systems. Status updates are now clearer and more contextual, with key fields presented together alongside resource assignments and dependencies, enabling more accurate reporting. Work Plan notifications are now managed through automation, providing greater flexibility in how and when updates are delivered while maintaining continuity with existing behaviors.

Collaboration is further improved with editable comments and enhanced notification emails that include full discussion context. These updates reduce confusion, improve communication clarity, and enable faster, more informed responses.

Expanding Visibility into Time and Resource Management

New dashboards and usability improvements provide greater insight into time tracking and resource planning.

Timesheet dashboards —available at both global and personal levels—offer visibility into time trends, compliance, and workload patterns without requiring external reporting. Users can review historical periods, including locked data, supporting audits, and analysis.

—available at both global and personal levels—offer visibility into time trends, compliance, and workload patterns without requiring external reporting. Users can review historical periods, including locked data, supporting audits, and analysis. Resource Plan dashboards provide real-time visibility into capacity, allocation, and coverage, helping teams make more informed staffing decisions. Interactive charts enable quick identification of trends and gaps.

Improving Administration, Governance, and User Experience

Administrative capabilities have been simplified to improve governance and usability.

Enhanced area access controls simplify governance, while streamlined time off management reduces administrative effort. An updated user experience introduces greater consistency across the platform, and centralized integration controls for improved accessibility for administrators.

Expanded language support in the OneConnect Administration Portal, including French and Spanish, further enhances accessibility for global teams.

About OnePlan

OnePlan offers AI-enabled strategic portfolio, financial, resource, and work management solutions designed for the needs of modern enterprises. OnePlan empowers organizations with a single, integrated platform to plan, prioritize, and manage their full portfolio of initiatives—connecting strategy to execution across the enterprise. More than 500 companies worldwide rely on OnePlan. The company has been recognized as Microsoft Project & Portfolio Management Partner of the Year in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

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SOURCE OnePlan