OnePlan Announces February 2026 Product Release Featuring Major Enhancements in Automation, Governance, Collaboration, and French & Spanish Language Readiness

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlan, a global leader in Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), today announced its February 2026 product release, delivering significant advancements across automation, planning governance, collaboration, financial accuracy, and global availability with native French and Spanish language support. This release continues the company's commitment to empowering organizations with intelligent, scalable work-management solutions tailored to modern portfolio execution.

"Our latest update introduces focused improvements that elevate the accuracy, integrity, and responsiveness of enterprise planning processes," said Scott Hebert, CEO of OnePlan. "Enhancements such as combined cost types, day‑level status protections, and optimized modeling performance give our clients more reliable data and stronger forecasting capabilities. Combined with expanded collaboration features and integrated document management, these upgrades help organizations operate with greater transparency, tighter alignment, and a significantly improved ability to execute against strategic priorities."

Improved Work Planning and Delivery Governance

Enhancements to work planning capabilities help teams coordinate and advance work more effectively across initiatives. Automated triggers support common execution activities such as notifications, approvals, and status updates, helping ensure consistent follow-through on critical work. Expanded baseline controls provide stronger governance by allowing organizations to manage who can create and modify schedule baselines, improving auditability, and historical performance analysis.

Centralized Access to Plan-Related Files

The new Plan Files App simplifies how teams organize and access documents associated with their plans. Teams can link files from multiple repositories and, when connected with Microsoft Teams, browse folders and open documents directly from within OnePlan. Ongoing membership synchronization ensures the right users have access while reducing administrative overhead.

Stronger Financial Visibility and Control

Financial enhancements provide clearer insight into cost performance and forecasts. Combined cost views automatically present consolidated financial perspectives, such as actuals alongside remaining or forecasted costs, reducing manual reconciliation. Daily status locking supports a more accurate period of close processes and improves confidence in financial reporting.

Faster and Clearer Scenario Modeling

Updates to Portfolio Modeler make it easier to evaluate and compare scenarios. Built-in dashboards support side-by-side comparisons, helping leaders understand tradeoffs across investments and priorities. Performance improvements reduce load times for large portfolios, enabling faster planning cycles and more responsive decision-making.

Enhanced Collaboration and Communication

Collaboration improvements help teams keep conversations focused and actionable. Threaded replies, @user mentions, and focused comment views ensure discussions stay connected to the right work items and involve the right stakeholders at the right time.

Expanded Reporting Capabilities

Reporting enhancements extend analytics to include non-labor data, providing a more complete view of portfolio performance. Improvements to resource planning performance also help teams analyze staffing and capacity more efficiently, particularly at scale.

Global Readiness Through Language Support

This release expands global accessibility by adding native language support, starting with French and Spanish. Additional languages are planned for future releases, enabling organizations to better support distributed and international teams while maintaining a consistent planning experience.

"Providing French and Spanish system‑level support allows organizations to deliver a more intuitive experience to their teams," said Matthew Willey, VP of Product Management at OnePlan. "Working in one's native language reduces friction, enhances accuracy, and accelerates adoption—ultimately improving the productivity of users across regions and business units."

AI-Driven Plan Creation Using Microsoft Copilot

New AI-driven planning capabilities allow organizations to create plans using their own Microsoft Copilot experience. Plan creation can be tailored to specific business processes, terminology, and planning standards, helping standardize intake while reflecting how each organization works. This approach reduces repetitive setup and enables teams to focus time on strategic and execution-based work.

New Enterprise Solution Templates

The February release also introduces additional enterprise solution templates designed to support outcomes-focused planning. These include templates for Benefits and Outcomes of Realization, Enterprise Risk Management, and Requirements Management, helping organizations better connect execution with measurable business value.

To learn more, visit www.oneplan.ai for a free trial or demonstration.

About OnePlan

OnePlan offers AI-enabled strategic portfolio, financial, resource, and work management solutions designed for the needs of modern enterprises. OnePlan empowers organizations with a single, integrated platform to plan, prioritize, and manage their full portfolio of initiatives—connecting strategy to execution across the enterprise. More than 500 companies worldwide rely on OnePlan. The company has been recognized as Microsoft Project & Portfolio Management Partner of the Year in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Media Contact

William Wagner

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE OnePlan