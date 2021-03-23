OnePlus 9 Series with Pixelworks Visual Processing Technology Extends Display Leadership of OnePlus Smartphones

SHENZHEN, China and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, and OnePlus, a premium global smartphone manufacturer, today announced that the recently launched OnePlus 9 Pro flagship smartphone incorporates the Pixelworks X5 Pro visual processor with its unique, industry leading MotionEngine® technology, optimized for variable high refresh rate displays. Additionally, all of the new flagship series phones, including the OnePlus 9, incorporate Pixelworks' patented and industry-leading color calibration with Flesh Tone Protection and Color Shift Correction, as well as ambient light- and tone-adaptive display innovations, including dynamic, ultra-smooth screen brightness control.

Enhanced by the Pixelworks X5 Pro processor, the new flagship OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone integrates a 6.7" cutting edge Fluid LTPO AMOLED display with WQHD+ resolution and variable refresh rates up to 120 Hz. Its advanced display technology, along with a Hasselblad-branded 48 MP quad rear camera and a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 mobile platform that sports a 7.5 Gbps 5G modem, enables the OnePlus 9 Pro to take connected visual experiences to unimaginable new heights. Whether viewing pictures and videos captured using the phone's Hasselblad camera or streaming content or short videos, Pixelworks visual processing technologies are designed to deliver perfect color reproduction, superior display quality and eye comfort in all kinds of ambient lighting conditions.

"Our OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone is aimed at delivering the ultimate smartphone visual experience through a combination of the industry's most advanced display, powered by Pixelworks technology, and camera, built upon the renowned reputation of the Hasselblad brand," said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. "I believe the OnePlus 9 series delivers the industry's most compelling camera performance to-date, which will not be lost on consumers as they re-live their moments on our latest, breathtaking 6.7" Fluid AMOLED display. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of smartphone visual quality in our strategic partnership with Pixelworks, much to the delight of our growing customer base worldwide."

"With the new OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus continues to be a pace-setter in delivering unrivaled display performance with our most advanced high frame visual processing technology in the premium tier," said Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks. "Our collaboration with OnePlus involves comprehensive optimization across all key aspects of end-to-end display performance. Last year, on the strength of that effort and the quality of its first 120 Hz Fluid Display, OnePlus became widely recognized as one of the industry's few, true flagship brands. With the investment that OnePlus has made on both sides of the smartphone visual experience – the camera and display – the OnePlus 9 Pro is well positioned to be crowned the top flagship phone of 2021."

The following Pixelworks features are incorporated in all OnePlus 9 series smartphones, with the exception of MotionEngine® Technology, which is only available in the OnePlus 9 Pro:

Dual MotionEngine ® Technology – The OnePlus 9 Pro with Pixelworks patented MotionEngine technology is optimized for variable refresh rate support up to 120 Hz to ensure natural, intended motion appearance across a wide range of video content including streaming movies, live TV, sports, short videos and other dynamic multimedia and social content.

– The OnePlus 9 Pro with Pixelworks patented MotionEngine technology is optimized for variable refresh rate support up to 120 Hz to ensure natural, intended motion appearance across a wide range of video content including streaming movies, live TV, sports, short videos and other dynamic multimedia and social content. Adaptive Display – Pixelworks technology utilizes the phone's light and RGB sensors to automatically adapt and match the brightness and tone of the display to the ambient light and color temperature, preserving clarity, reducing blue light and offering eye comfort for binge watching movies or reading and gaming in a wide range of viewing environments.

– Pixelworks technology utilizes the phone's light and RGB sensors to automatically adapt and match the brightness and tone of the display to the ambient light and color temperature, preserving clarity, reducing blue light and offering eye comfort for binge watching movies or reading and gaming in a wide range of viewing environments. Absolute Color Accuracy – Every OnePlus 9 series smartphone display is factory tuned with Pixelworks' patented, high-efficiency calibration and runs the Company's color management software to deliver industry-leading color accuracy for all apps and content spanning the sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts.

– Every OnePlus 9 series smartphone display is factory tuned with Pixelworks' patented, high-efficiency calibration and runs the Company's color management software to deliver industry-leading color accuracy for all apps and content spanning the sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts. True Flesh Tones – The calibrated Pixelworks solution corrects for and protects skin tone accuracy across all display modes to convey true-to-life flesh tones for all content involving people in photos, video captured on the phone, movies, TV and more.

– The calibrated Pixelworks solution corrects for and protects skin tone accuracy across all display modes to convey true-to-life flesh tones for all content involving people in photos, video captured on the phone, movies, TV and more. Smooth Brightness Control – In dimly lit viewing environments, this finely tuned, automatic luminance control enables ultra-smooth display brightness transitions with an unprecedented 8,192 gradients of brightness.

– In dimly lit viewing environments, this finely tuned, automatic luminance control enables ultra-smooth display brightness transitions with an unprecedented 8,192 gradients of brightness. Color Shift Correction – As part of the display tuning process, this new feature ensures color accuracy across the entire screen by correcting for color shift artifacts that can occur on AMOLED panels at low brightness.

With over two decades of visual and image processing expertise and as a Hollywood award-winning industry leader in motion processing, Pixelworks has advanced its patented Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology for smartphones with multiple levels of content-specific optimization that produces superior visual quality across a wide range of content, video formats, frame rates and multimedia apps. The Dual MotionEngine® technology in the OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone—originally featured in the OnePlus 8 Pro—is mobile-optimized to preserve natural, intended motion appearance for high refresh rate displays, while reducing power consumption by up to 50% as compared to the Company's previous generation motion processing solution.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit OnePlus.com.

