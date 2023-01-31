OneRail Leverages Trimble Technology to Enhance Last Mile Logistics

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and OneRail, an Orlando-based transportation technology startup focusing on last mile logistics and visibility solutions, today announced the integration of Trimble Maps technology as part of OneRail's delivery platform to enhance last mile logistics.

The announcement was made at Manifest 2023.

OneRail's delivery fulfillment platform is directly connected to an unparalleled real-time network of nearly 10 million drivers, which is supported by its Exceptions Assist ™ operations layer—a US-based exceptions management team available 24/7 who actively get ahead of delivery issues before they occur. With an on-time delivery rate of more than 98 percent, OneRail has firmly established itself as a go-to provider for an expanding range of industries, including retailers, healthcare networks, wholesale product and material distributors as well as construction and agriculture supply companies.

Leveraging the integration with Trimble Maps, OneRail now utilizes PC*MILER® commercial routing and mileage, location services, map visualization, and an advanced ETA engine to calculate and monitor deliveries in progress as well as send proactive alerts for any updates in the delivery schedule. In addition, OneRail will use Trimble's traffic and weather web services for enhanced visualization and precise time calculations.

"With this integration, we're able to deliver enhanced technology through OneRail's last mile logistics platform—ultimately providing superior value to OneRail customers," said James Stevenson, vice president of Strategic Initiatives, Trimble Transportation. "We're excited to continue growing and evolving this relationship as we work together to provide technology solutions to better serve the last mile market."

"We look forward to continuing to deliver our customers with an exceptional experience to achieve greater efficiencies, increase fulfillment capabilities and better reach corporate sustainability objectives," said Bill Catania, CEO and founder of OneRail. "Our collaboration with Trimble will support the future growth of our company and the last mile industry."

About OneRail

OneRail is an Orlando-based last mile delivery fulfillment solution providing shippers across all verticals with Amazon-level dependability and speed to keep their delivery promise. With a real-time connected network of 10 million drivers, OneRail finds the right vehicle for the right delivery so shippers gain low prices and greater capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. Across retail, CPG, distribution, construction, healthcare and more, OneRail offers an exceptional last mile delivery experience with an on-time delivery rate north of 98.6 percent, while keeping brands front and center. To learn more about OneRail, visit: OneRail.com .

About Trimble Maps

Trimble Maps is dedicated to transforming journeys through innovative routing, scheduling, visualization and navigation solutions. Rooted by map data and map-centric technology specifically designed for commercial vehicles, its development platform and trusted products are made for a broad range of industries, workforces and fleets of all sizes. For more information on Trimble Maps: maps.trimble.com .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is transforming the global supply chain through intelligent, connected technology and workflows that are rooted in industry standard commercial maps and data. At the intersection of the physical and digital worlds, Trimble Transportation offers SaaS, web, mobile and installed solutions that improve efficiency, promote safety, optimize utilization, and enable collaboration. From planning to delivery, we deliver on our promise to provide cutting edge procurement, transportation management, mapping, routing, dispatch, navigation, location, fleet management, ELD compliance and asset maintenance solutions. For more information, visit:

transportation.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: trimble.com .

