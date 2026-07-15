OneSeven Builds on 10-Year Milestone with Vision for the Next Decade

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its 10-year anniversary on July 1, OneSeven is reflecting on a decade of growth, partnership, and innovation while turning its focus firmly toward the future and the next 10 years of the firm's evolution.

Since its founding in 2016, OneSeven has grown into a national community of independent advisors and firms committed to building stronger businesses, deepening client relationships, and creating long-term enterprise value. What began as a vision to do things differently has developed into a platform designed to help advisors navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving industry.

As the firm moves beyond its 10-year milestone, OneSeven is focused on redefining what the next decade will look like for its advisors, partners, and the broader wealth management landscape.

"The first decade was about building the foundation," said Todd Resnick, CEO of OneSeven. "Now our focus is on enriching the advisor's journey— how we help advisors evolve with changing technology, rising client expectations, succession planning needs, and new growth opportunities. The future belongs to firms that are willing to adapt while staying rooted in strong relationships."

Over the past 10 years, OneSeven has expanded its advisor network, strengthened strategic partnerships, invested in operational infrastructure, and launched initiatives designed to support scalable advisor growth. As the industry continues to evolve, the firm sees significant opportunity ahead for advisors seeking greater independence, flexibility, and long-term value creation.

OneSeven's focus moving forward includes:

Helping advisors build scalable, sustainable businesses

Leveraging technology to enhance efficiency and client experience

Expanding marketing and growth resources for advisors

Supporting succession, continuity, and long-term enterprise planning

Continuing to foster a culture centered on collaboration, innovation, and advisor independence

"Our first decade proved what's possible when advisors are supported the right way," said Rick Gross, President and Co-Founder of OneSeven. "The next decade is about scaling that impact—helping advisors adapt to a changing industry, strengthen their businesses, and build something that lasts far beyond today."

The firm will continue highlighting this forward-looking vision throughout the year leading up to its annual conference, OneSeven Life, where advisors, partners, and industry leaders will come together to explore the trends and opportunities shaping the future of wealth management.

As OneSeven moves into its second decade, the company remains grounded in its founding belief: putting advisors and clients first while continually evolving to meet the demands of a changing industry.

About OneSeven

OneSeven is a national wealth management platform supporting independent financial advisors through strategic partnership, operational support, marketing, technology, and business growth solutions. Built on the philosophy that advisors should never be treated like a number, OneSeven empowers firms to grow with independence, flexibility, and long-term vision.

With over $10 billion in assets under management as of June 15, 2026, OneSeven is a trusted leader in the industry and a proud partner of Merchant. This strategic collaboration connects advisors to a thriving ecosystem of more than 130+ firms and 5,000+ advisors and staff—offering access to capital, resources, and expertise that drive growth and operational excellence. For more information on OneSeven's advisor community and business growth solutions, visit www.onesevenadvisor.com.

OneSeven is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

SOURCE OneSeven