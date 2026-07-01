OneSeven Celebrates 10 Years of Growth, Partnership, and Advisor Success

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSeven, a nationally recognized SEC-registered investment adviser, is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of transformational growth, advisor partnership, and community within the independent wealth management industry.

Founded with a vision to empower independent financial advisors through a flexible, advisor-first platform, OneSeven has grown into one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country. Over the last decade, the firm has expanded its national footprint across more than 20 states, and in 2026 surpassed $10 billion* in assets under management, reflecting its continued momentum and the strength of its advisor partnerships. The firm has also continued to invest heavily in the people, relationships, and infrastructure that support advisor success.

"OneSeven was built on the belief that advisors deserve the freedom to grow their businesses while having access to institutional-level resources and support," said Ron Gross, Chairman and Co-Founder of OneSeven. "Ten years later, we are incredibly proud of the culture, partnerships, and community we've built together."

"Over the past 10 years, what has made OneSeven special is the people," said Rick Gross, President and Co-Founder of OneSeven. "From our advisors and employees to the families and clients they serve, this journey has always been about building meaningful relationships and creating opportunities for long-term success. We're incredibly grateful to everyone who has been part of our growth and excited for what the future holds."

Since its founding, OneSeven has focused on creating a collaborative environment where advisors can maintain independence while benefiting from operational support, compliance resources, marketing capabilities, technology infrastructure, and strategic business development guidance. The firm's advisor-first approach has helped attract growth-oriented advisory teams looking for both autonomy and partnership.

"Our philosophy has always been simple: when advisors succeed, everyone succeeds," said Todd Resnick, CEO and Co-Founder of OneSeven. "We've worked hard to build more than just an RIA platform. We've built a community where advisors can collaborate, grow together, and create long-term enterprise value for their businesses and families."

Over the years, OneSeven has continued to expand its national advisor network through strategic partnerships, leadership conferences, peer collaboration, and investments into scalable growth solutions. The firm has also strengthened its commitment to developing the next generation of wealth management professionals through mentorship initiatives and partnerships with universities, including Miami University.

"As the wealth management industry continues to evolve, advisors are looking for more than just a platform — they want a true growth partner," said Adam Blumenthal, Chief Growth Officer at OneSeven. "The next decade for OneSeven will focus on continuing to help advisors scale their businesses through innovation, strategic partnership, and a strong sense of community."

Today, OneSeven continues to be recognized nationally for its growth, advisor-centric culture, and forward-thinking approach to wealth management. As the firm enters its next chapter, it remains committed to its core principles of Growth, Partnership, and Innovation while continuing to create life-changing opportunities for advisors, their families, and their clients.

About OneSeven

OneSeven is an SEC-registered investment adviser dedicated to helping independent financial advisors grow and scale their businesses through institutional-quality support, technology, compliance, marketing, and operational resources. The firm partners with advisors nationwide while maintaining a strong focus on independence, culture, collaboration, and long-term partnership.

*Data as of June 15, 2026

SOURCE OneSeven