OneSignal Announces Continued Expansion and Significant Growth in 2020

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal, Inc., the leading provider of customer messaging solutions experienced exceptional growth in 2020 and continues to build on this momentum going into 2021. In 2020, OneSignal gained over 300,000 new additional users, multiplied its team headcount by 70%, and expanded its leadership team with new additions Matt Pillar and Christy Huggins.

OneSignal empowers users to engage with audiences using mobile and web push, email, SMS, & in-app messages. Used now by over 1.1 million developers and marketers worldwide, OneSignal has more mobile SDK integrations than all other push platforms combined and covers 73% of the entire internet's push notification usage. During the 2020 United States Presidential Election, OneSignal shattered a daily record with 8.64 billion messages delivered and continues to grow its market leadership by increasing delivery rates to over 3 trillion messages per year.

OneSignal helps businesses of all sizes build deeper customer relationships by providing an accessible, reliable, and efficient solution for all digital customer messaging channels. To better suit the needs of smaller companies looking to build out their messaging capabilities, OneSignal has also released a new lower-priced Growth Plan to make some advanced features more accessible to more customers. Heading into 2021, OneSignal is excited to continue building out new messaging innovations and updating its product features to help businesses scale.

"I am in awe of the impact OneSignal has had across businesses of all sizes, across the globe in 2020. We are supporting startups such as Joe Coffee who empower local coffee shops to compete with large chains to restaurants needing digital communication to support our shift to takeout & delivery during the pandemic," said George Deglin, CEO of OneSignal. "The sheer volume of messages and companies we support is impressive, this year though in particular demonstrated the importance of customer messaging for all when we've been forced to change how we live, eat and interact. I am excited for what we accomplished this past year and looking forward to 2021."

In the second quarter of 2020, OneSignal welcomed Matt Pillar as Vice President of Engineering. Matt joined from Facebook, where he managed teams developing Facebook's real-time products including News Feed and Notifications. Matt also served as the CTO of Redbooth and the VP of Engineering at AeroFS (Y Combinator Summer 2010) where he was responsible for developing messaging products. Matt will work side by side with OneSignal's CTO Joe Wilm in shaping the future direction of OneSignal's product offerings. Matt will lead OneSignal's engineering team in building the next generation of OneSignal's platform.

OneSignal also welcomed Christy Huggins as Head of Marketing in the third quarter of 2020. Christy joins from Eventbrite, where she spent the previous four years managing a range of B2B marketing functions such as global performance marketing, content, SEO among other areas. Christy brings a diversity of experience, previously working within digital media and communications for the NFL and the New England Patriots. With a B.A. from Boston College and an M.S. from Boston University, Christy leads the marketing function working to improve the customer journey for the more than one million marketers and developers who use OneSignal.

OneSignal also received industry recognition as a certified Fortune Great Place to Work , placement in the Deloitte Fast 500 list for exceptional growth, and ranked #90 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. Additionally, CIO Review named OneSignal a most promising digital marketing vendor for 2020. OneSignal continues to hire across all functions - engineering, product, sales, marketing, operations, and design to further fuel the growth of the product. More information about open roles is available at https://onesignal.com/careers .

About OneSignal. Founded in 2012 as a mobile app development company, the company aims to empower effective communication to help great ideas scale. OneSignal provides companies of all sizes with enterprise-grade tools to grow and retain their digital audiences. The company was founded by Y Combinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo. OneSignal is venture-backed by SignalFire , Rakuten Ventures , and YCombinator . The company is based in San Mateo California.

Media Contact

Lisa Cravens

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

408-680-0563

SOURCE onesignal