OneSignal Announces SMS for Customer Engagement Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal, Inc ., a market leader for customer messaging, today announced expanded SMS capabilities as part of its multichannel customer engagement platform. With robust SMS functionality, OneSignal offers a centralized platform to send personalized, automated, and optimized messaging at scale across multiple messaging channels.

"Our integrated solution is a single tool that provides a seamless experience across web and mobile push, in-app messaging, email, and SMS to improve customer engagement and drive conversions," said George Deglin, co-founder and CEO of OneSignal. "SMS is a lightweight, highly effective channel that allows companies to communicate key information in a mobile-first way, even with users who don't have their app. OneSignal takes pride in our ease of use, reliability, and quality of experience for developers, making it easy to deploy a multichannel messaging strategy without extensive development work."

SMS text messaging has the highest open and engagement rates among marketing channels, with a read rate of 97% within 15 minutes of delivery. OneSignal customers can easily use their existing SDK and API integrations and add SMS to increase engagement and reach new audiences. OneSignal's SMS supports all sender phone number types, including long codes, short codes, toll-free numbers, and alpha sender IDs.

OneSignal offers SMS solutions throughout your customer journey. Companies can add a web prompt to easily capture phone numbers and grow their engaged user base. The platform includes powerful features to send the right message at the right time, including personalization, targeted audience segmentation, emoji and multimedia support, and delivery analytics. New cross-channel retargeting functionality enables users to easily combine push and SMS and optimize follow-up messages based on how your users engage with your messaging.

Over 2,600 companies have implemented OneSignal's SMS since launch to convert prospects, drive more purchases, and increase brand loyalty. Examples of customers using SMS for both marketing and transactional use cases include:

CHEQ , a food delivery app, triggers SMS to send relevant information when a customer orders food, including confirming their order, alerting them when their delivery is on the way, and providing delivery updates.

, a food delivery app, triggers SMS to send relevant information when a customer orders food, including confirming their order, alerting them when their delivery is on the way, and providing delivery updates. Tillful , a SMB finance app, texts users when their scores change and also to move them along the customer funnel. They send SMS to encourage their audience to convert to the next step, such as applying for financing.

, a SMB finance app, texts users when their scores change and also to move them along the customer funnel. They send SMS to encourage their audience to convert to the next step, such as applying for financing. Direct CBD Online , an online retailer of CBD products, uses SMS to drive sales and increase revenue. SMS coupons have been proven to be very effective in driving sales and revenue, with higher redemption rates than coupons from other channels.

, an online retailer of CBD products, uses SMS to drive sales and increase revenue. SMS coupons have been proven to be very effective in driving sales and revenue, with higher redemption rates than coupons from other channels. PickUp , a sports betting website, uses SMS to alert users to new opportunities and encourage them to redeem bonuses. They also send messages that are timely and relevant to upcoming games.

, a sports betting website, uses SMS to alert users to new opportunities and encourage them to redeem bonuses. They also send messages that are timely and relevant to upcoming games. Twigby , a wireless telecom, sends SMS to alert users about company and account updates. They also send messages to help get new users activated on their network.

, a wireless telecom, sends SMS to alert users about company and account updates. They also send messages to help get new users activated on their network. BitcoinHub , a crypto app, uses text to enhance their security and send text verifications to authenticate users. Companies can turn to SMS to make sure the right person is accessing your services by sending a code straight to their device.

"SMS is a key communication channel for user engagement and provides companies with more choice in how they grow and engage their audience." said Josh Wetzel, Chief Revenue Officer at OneSignal. "SMS alerts are ideal for use cases such as promotions, cart abandonment, order updates, user authentication, and more."

OneSignal is trusted by over 1 million users and sends over 10 billion messages daily. For more information on how to integrate OneSignal messaging (Push Notifications, Email, SMS, & In-App) into your website and mobile apps, please visit www.onesignal.com/ .

About OneSignal

OneSignal is the market-leading customer messaging platform, providing push notification, email, SMS, & in-app messaging to more than 1 million companies. Founded in 2014 as a mobile app development company, OneSignal aims to empower effective communication to help great ideas scale. OneSignal provides companies of all sizes with enterprise-grade tools to grow and retain their digital audiences. Founded by Y Combinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo, OneSignal is venture-backed by SignalFire, Rakuten Ventures, and Y Combinator. The company is based in San Mateo, California.

