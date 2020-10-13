OneSignal Ramps up Integration Partnerships for Customer Engagement

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal , the market leader in customer engagement messaging, has announced its latest partner integrations with Mixpanel, RevenueCat, Movable Ink, and Radar, industry-leading tools for marketers and developers. OneSignal has shown considerable momentum this year by offering value to developers and data-driven marketers with solutions to capture info, offer valuable insights, and mobilize users through messages.

"We are excited to team up with these leading companies to help address crucial customer engagement and insights via push notifications, in-app messaging and email," said Josh Wetzel, Chief Revenue Officer at OneSignal. "It has been a significant growth year, and these crucial partnerships enable brands to gain more valuable insights as customer engagement and retention are more important than ever in this critical business climate. These integrations offer convenience for marketers and developers looking for best of breed tools for core messaging channels and analytics tools."

OneSignal provides valuable insights to customers through dozens of integrations with popular digital marketing tools, developer services, and analytics platforms. The latest partnership integrations enable businesses to innovate faster by measuring and analyzing data to improve customer engagement and increase retention. These include:

Mixpanel - OneSignal is a preferred messaging partner of Mixpanel, the industry-leading analytics solution that brings together messaging engagement data with in-app product usage data to help product teams analyze how and why their users engage, convert, and retain in real-time across devices. OneSignal's first bi-directional integration allows users to easily send OneSignal events into Mixpanel and Mixpanel cohorts back to OneSignal, helping customers send more precisely target campaigns based on user behavior in the product, and then better measure their impact on product usage and retention and improve user experience.

RevenueCat - RevenueCat makes it easy for developers to build and manage in-app subscriptions across iOS, Android, and the web. With this integration, OneSignal users can automatically update user tags with their latest subscription status. This allows them to craft custom, timely messaging and promotions based on customer transaction histories, lifetime value, subscription status, real-time events and more.

Movable Ink - Movable Ink helps digital marketers take any data and activate it into real-time, personalized creative.With this integration, OneSignal now can seamlessly integrate personalized creatives into rich push, in-app, and app inbox mobile marketing programs to ensure customers have a consistent cross-channel experience.

Radar - Radar powers location-based experiences for enterprises and high-growth startups, helping product and growth teams build amazing location-aware experiences. With the OneSignal integration, companies can develop powerfully customized and real-time experiences for their users by sending push notifications based on their location.

"With a strong engineering team that has built a high-quality, scalable messaging solution, OneSignal is undoubtedly one of our most exciting new partners," said Justin Lau, VP of Partnerships at Mixpanel. "Given the joint value we can provide to companies that are investing in tech, we expect many mutual customers to take their user engagement to the next level by making use of this integration."

"Our mission at RevenueCat is to help developers make more money. We're excited about this integration because it will help users supercharge their existing OneSignal campaigns with up-to-date subscription events," said Jacob Eiting, co-founder and CEO of RevenueCat. "These 'right on time' notifications can be the difference between a conversion and churn."

OneSignal is trusted by over 1 million developers and sends over 8 billion messages daily. For more information on how to integrate OneSignal push notifications, please visit www.onesignal.com.

About OneSignal

Founded in 2012 as a mobile app development company, the company aims to empower effective communication to help great ideas scale. OneSignal provides companies of all sizes with enterprise-grade tools to grow and retain their digital audiences. The company was founded by Y Combinator alums George Deglin and Long Vo. OneSignal is venture-backed by SignalFire, Rakuten Ventures, and YCombinator. The company is based in San Mateo California.

Media Contact

Lisa Cravens

Lumina Communications for OneSignal

[email protected]

408-680-0563

SOURCE OneSignal

Related Links

http://www.onesignal.com

