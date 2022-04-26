OneSignal State of Customer Messaging Report Reveals Mobile Push Notifications as Top Re-Engagement Channel

Data from 100 Billion Messages Shows Key Trends in Effective Customer Engagement Tactics like Personalization and a Multichannel Strategy

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSignal, Inc. , the world's most widely-used omnichannel customer messaging platform, announced the release of its 2022 State of Customer Messaging report showing key trends and strategies for optimizing and automating customer engagement. Based on an analysis of 100 billion messages and a supplemental survey of 500 OneSignal customers, mobile push notifications are the most effective re-engagement channel as part of a business' multi-channel messaging strategy.

"All communication channels have their own strengths, so a multichannel strategy encompassing mobile and web push, in-app messaging, SMS, and email is key to attracting and retaining customers by reaching them where they are," said George Deglin, CEO of OneSignal. "This data shows that mobile is poised to be the primary channel to reach customers effectively, and brands offering more personalized, automated customer journeys will drive crucial improvements for customer engagement. Leveraging additional channels will grow your aggregate opted-in customer base and deliver immediate and sustained retention and loyalty gains."

The data analysis and the qualitative customer survey reported that better customization and automated delivery of messages improved customer acquisition and retention. 68% said having a multichannel communication strategy was very important or extremely important to their user experience, with best practices like leveraging graphics and templates, A/B Testing, and localization resulting in the best message engagement. Most respondents (54%) are very confident messaging campaigns positively impact company goals.

Key highlights from the OneSignal study:

61% of respondents ranked mobile push notifications as the most important channel for their business, followed by email and web push notifications

The majority of respondents (44%) said that mobile push notifications are the most effective re-engagement channel for their business, with email and web push notifications as the other top channels

On average, in-app messages have 25 to 30 times higher click-through rates than push notifications.

Live chat is decreasing as a critical engagement channel, leveraged by only 3% of those surveyed.

Messages that use personalized content have a 259% higher engagement rate than those that don't use personalized content.

Using graphic templates and images on messages across app categories can substantially increase click-through rates. For example, social apps using images increase CTR by 1,147%.

Leveraging personalization through audience segmentation (for example, targeting users who have not visited an app in the past month) will drive 83% better engagement.

Notifications that use intelligent delivery by considering time zones and user localization increase engagement by 28% over those that don't.

Pre-permission prompts improve iOS opt-in rates by 50% and Android rates by 15%.

OneSignal's customer messaging platform currently delivers more than 10 billion notifications a day for over one million unique companies and is used by 8% of all new apps. Download the complete report here to learn how customers leveraged OneSignal for improved engagement and retention.

