OneStream Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, Inc. ("OneStream") (Nasdaq: OS) announced today the commencement of a proposed underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, 9,006,948 shares of which are being offered by selling stockholders and 5,993,052 shares of which are being offered by OneStream as part of a non-dilutive "synthetic secondary" transaction (the "Synthetic Secondary"). In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

OneStream will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders in the public offering. OneStream intends to use all of the net proceeds to it from the public offering to purchase LLC units of OneStream Software LLC (and purchase and cancel an equal number of shares of Class C common stock) from KKR Dream Holdings LLC in the Synthetic Secondary, at a purchase price per unit equal to the public offering price per share of Class A common stock sold in the public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions. Accordingly, OneStream will not retain any proceeds from the public offering and, upon the closing of the public offering and the Synthetic Secondary, the total number of outstanding shares of common stock of OneStream and LLC units of OneStream Software LLC will remain the same.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and KKR are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup, BofA Securities and Guggenheim Securities are acting as book-running managers and Mizuho, Raymond James, Scotiabank, Truist Securities, BTIG, Piper Sandler, TD Cowen and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as additional book-running managers. Amerivet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, Drexel Hamilton and Loop Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, New York, New York 10014, or email: [email protected]; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or email: [email protected] and [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,500 customers, including 15% of the Fortune 500, more than 250 go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,400 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance.

Disclaimer

"Wolfe | Nomura Alliance" is the marketing name used by Wolfe Research Securities and Nomura Securities International, Inc. in connection with certain equity capital markets activities conducted jointly by the firms. Both Nomura Securities International, Inc. and WR Securities, LLC are serving as underwriters in the offering described herein. In addition, WR Securities, LLC and certain of its affiliates may provide sales support services, investor feedback, investor education, and/or other independent equity research services in connection with this offering.

Investor Relations Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT

Anne Leschin

VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

OneStream

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Victoria Borges

Media Relations Contact

OneStream

[email protected]

SOURCE OneStream, Inc.