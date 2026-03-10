OneStream Announces Splash 2026 and the OneStream World Tour to Help Finance Lead in a Time of Rapid Change

Featuring leaders from Milo's Tea Company, Cox Enterprises and Microsoft, Splash 2026 will highlight how forward-thinking organizations are scaling AI to transform finance performance.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream (Nasdaq: OS), the leading enterprise Finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core Finance and operational functions – including financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting – today announced that OneStream Splash, the company's flagship global user conference, will take place May 18-20 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, FL.

Building on the momentum of this global event, OneStream also announced the OneStream World Tour, a series of high-energy, one-day events across London, Paris, Amsterdam and Madrid in June.

"As Finance takes on a broader remit to navigate complexity, leaders are rethinking operations and workforce around AI," said Tom Shea, CEO, OneStream. "Finance doesn't have the luxury of experimentation without precision, because 80 percent accuracy is 0 percent useful. Splash and our newly announced World Tour bring leaders together to explore how finance moves forward with AI purpose-built for its business, processes and workflows. This is where the blueprint for modern finance is built."

OneStream Splash Orlando

As AI reshapes the enterprise, Finance sits at the center of that transformation. OneStream Splash will unveil a bold vision for Finance AI and provide the blueprint for how finance can become the control tower of growth for the business. Bringing together thousands of global Finance leaders and experts for three days, Splash will explore how Finance can achieve exponential growth and productivity and Take Finance Further.

With over 2,400 expected attendees, this year's event will be the largest attendance to date.

Featuring over 70 breakout sessions across seven tracks, hands-on demonstrations, and technical learning labs, attendees will hear from global brands who are taking their digital finance journey further, including:

Real-world customer stories: Insights from some of the world's leading brands, including Amer Sports, Cox and Milo's Tea Company, showcasing how unified data and AI-driven insights drive transparency and business growth.

Insights from some of the world's leading brands, including Amer Sports, Cox and Milo's Tea Company, showcasing how unified data and AI-driven insights drive transparency and business growth. Visionary Keynote from Tom Shea: OneStream CEO Tom Shea will provide a roadmap for the future of Finance in the AI era.

OneStream CEO Tom Shea will provide a roadmap for the future of Finance in the AI era. Expert Spotlight Keynotes: Nate Silver , Bestselling Author and publisher of the Silver Bulletin Substack, on making the right decision when it matters, understanding risk, and navigating uncertainty in today's evolving macroeconomy. Kindra Hall , Bestselling Author, on the power of strategic storytelling to drive business execution.

Forward Finance Executive Roundtable: A forum for CFOs and finance transformation leaders to discuss how AI is delivering real-world value today and the capabilities required to future-proof the finance function.

A forum for CFOs and finance transformation leaders to discuss how AI is delivering real-world value today and the capabilities required to future-proof the finance function. Empowering Women in Finance: A networking event for women leaders to share their journeys and discuss how they are driving change through ambition and innovation.

OneStream World Tour

Following the Orlando conference, the OneStream World Tour brings modern Finance on the road across Europe. These dynamic, one-day programs are designed for approximately 300 attendees per city and feature two dedicated tracks:

June 2: Paris - Palais Brongniart

Paris - Palais Brongniart June 4: London - Tobacco Dock

London - Tobacco Dock June 9: Madrid - Fábrica de Tapices

Madrid - Fábrica de Tapices June 11: Amsterdam - KIT Royal Tropical Institute

Each event will feature the OneStream Vision Keynote alongside actionable insights from local finance leaders on navigating today's most pressing challenges, from AI readiness and data governance to performance management and operational agility.

Registration and Sponsorship

OneStream Splash is sponsored by OneStream global advisors and implementation and technology partners, including the following:

Tier 1 Sponsors: Finit, Grant Thornton, PwC

Finit, Grant Thornton, PwC Tier 2 Sponsors: AIT, Archetype Consulting, Black Diamond Advisory, CFO Solutions, Nova Advisory, Riveron, Spaulding Ridge

AIT, Archetype Consulting, Black Diamond Advisory, CFO Solutions, Nova Advisory, Riveron, Spaulding Ridge Tier 3 Sponsors: CompIntelligence Inc., EPMware, Holland Parker LLC, MindStream Analytics, SC&H Group, Thought Logic

CompIntelligence Inc., EPMware, Holland Parker LLC, MindStream Analytics, SC&H Group, Thought Logic Tier 4 Sponsors: AIQOS, Avvale, Baker Tilly, BDO, CrossCountry Consulting, GID Solutions, Highspring, inlumi

AIQOS, Avvale, Baker Tilly, BDO, CrossCountry Consulting, GID Solutions, Highspring, inlumi Supporting Sponsors: Accenture, Analytic Vision, infinitySPM, Microsoft, QuickLaunch Analytics, Revfore, Strategic iQ, The Hackett Group

To register for the OneStream Splash User Conference visit: https://www.onestream.com/conferences/splash/

To join the list for the OneStream World Tour visit: https://www.onestream.com/conferences/world-tour/

Follow our conversation on X using #Splash2026.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,800 customers, including 18% of the Fortune 500, a strong ecosystem of go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,600 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jaclyn Proctor

Media Relations Contact

OneStream

[email protected]

SOURCE OneStream, Inc.