OneStream Named a 4x Leader and Placed Furthest in Vision in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions

OneStream recognized in the Leaders' Quadrant and evaluated on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, the leading enterprise Finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core finance and operational functions – including financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting, has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions. Gartner evaluated 14 financial close and consolidation solution providers based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision and placed OneStream in the Leaders' Quadrant. Notably, OneStream secured the furthest position for Completeness of Vision among all evaluated vendors.

"As Finance leaders navigate growth against a backdrop of uncertainty, they need a platform that brings together trusted data and contextualized AI that's purpose-built for finance," said Tom Shea, CEO and Founder, OneStream. "We believe our recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation reinforces our leadership as the operating system for Modern Finance. By unifying financial and operational data with purpose-built AI for Finance, OneStream helps some of the world's most complex companies close with confidence, consolidate with precision, and deliver deeper strategic insights."

A Recognized Leader in Financial Close and Consolidation

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions is a market research report published by IT research and consulting firm Gartner. As Gartner states in the report, "CFOs and their teams are increasingly challenged by the growing complexity of organizational structures, stricter financial regulations, multiple systems of record, and hybrid or remote work models. These factors impact their ability to deliver a compliant, efficient, and collaborative consolidation process. The FCCS market enables finance teams to manage and execute their group close activity with a centralized cloud-based application that leverages machine learning and AI to optimize performance."

Read More about the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions

Download a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions here. Read the blog post, "OneStream Makes Big Move in Gartner Magic Quadrant: Achieves Furthest in Completeness of Vision" here.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions, Jeffrin Francis, Renata Viana, 9 March 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,800 customers, including 18% of the Fortune 500, a strong ecosystem of go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,600 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

