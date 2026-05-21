OneStream Launches AI-Assisted Developer Studio and Agentic Finance Toolkit

New capabilities open enterprise Finance development to Agentic workflows, modern coding tools, and broader participation beyond traditional developers

ORLANDO, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, the AI operating system for modern Finance that unifies core financial and operational processes, embedding the governance, context, and control required to make AI work for Finance, today announced OneStream Developer Studio and the OneStream Agentic Finance Toolkit at the OneStream Splash User Conference. Together, these new solutions allow Finance to move from periodic planning to real-time decision making, driving enterprise Finance development to be more accessible, modern, and open—democratizing platform innovation and workflow configuration, enabling users to build with the tools, languages, and third-party AI agents they already use while bringing trusted enterprise-grade guardrails to flexible AI workflows.

"Enterprise software development has traditionally been limited to highly trained and specialized users working inside closed systems," said Drew Shea, EVP, AI & Product Engineering, OneStream. "Developer Studio opens this up, giving organizations the freedom to build with the AI developer tools they already know like Claude Code and Cursor. This allows for accelerated development with AI and brings more people into the process of building Finance solutions."

The announcement reflects a broader industry shift towards democratizing enterprise development through AI-assisted workflows, sometimes referred to as "vibe coding," where users can increasingly build and extend applications using natural language and AI copilots rather than relying solely on traditional software engineering approaches.

OneStream Developer Studio: Democratizing Developing and Vibe Coding

Historically, enterprise Finance platform development has required specialized tools, proprietary workflows, and unique technical expertise. OneStream Developer Studio changes that model, democratizing the ability to develop and innovate on the OneStream platform by allowing users to build in the modern development environment of their choosing assisted by AI coding assistants, with native source control and standard engineering workflows.

OneStream Developer Studio is a desktop client that converts OneStream business rules and workspace assemblies into native .NET project files, enabling users to develop locally in their preferred IDE and source control system before synchronizing changes back to OneStream environments.

OneStream Developer Studio supports:

Modern IDEs such as Visual Studio Code, Cursor, and JetBrains Rider

AI-assisted development tools including GitHub Copilot and Cursor AI

Existing source control systems including Git, Azure DevOps, and SVN

Flexible engineering workflows such as GitFlow, trunk-based development, and custom CI/CD pipelines

Agentic Finance Toolkit: Connecting AI Agents with Governed Finance Data and Workflows

Alongside Developer Studio, OneStream also introduced the Agentic Finance Toolkit, as part of its broader Agentic Finance Layer, a framework designed to democratize the ability to configure financial workflows using preferred third-party AI tools and agents, backed by OneStream's built-in governance and financial context. The toolkit helps organizations, developers, and partners easily connect to any AI Agent, including Microsoft Copilot, Claude Cowork, ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and OneStream's native finance analysts—and configure specialized financial workflows while maintaining the permissions, auditability, and financial controls required by the Office of the CFO.

The Agentic Finance Toolkit includes:

MCP Finance tools that allow AI agents to securely interact with OneStream data and workflows

A semantic layer that helps AI systems understand Finance structures and dimensional relationships

AI orchestration and skills capabilities to guide agent interactions

Governance and monitoring services to audit, secure, and control AI activity

Organizations can use the toolkit and Agentic Finance Layer to connect OneStream with AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and Gemini while preserving role-based access controls, audit trails, and governance policies.

OneStream Developer Studio is available starting with Platform Version 9.2.0 and the Agentic Finance Toolkit is available starting with Platform Version 9.3. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

About OneStream

OneStream is the AI operating system for modern Finance, giving Finance what it needs to steer the business forward by unifying core financial close, planning and operational processes and data, in one intelligent platform, all embedded with the governance, context and control required to make AI work for Finance.

With over 1,800 customers, including 18% of the Fortune 500, a strong ecosystem of go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and 1,600 employees, we empower the Office of the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Proctor

Media Relations Contact

OneStream

[email protected]

SOURCE OneStream, Inc.