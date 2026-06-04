OneStream Introduces Snowflake Connector to Help Finance Scale Trusted AI and Analytics

As 47% of executives report making material decisions using inaccurate or outdated financial data, the new connector integrates governed financial intelligence with Snowflake to strengthen data governance and improve trust in AI-driven decisions

LONDON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, the AI operating system for modern Finance that unifies core financial and operational processes, embedding the governance, context, and control required to make AI work for Finance, today at OneStream World Tour announced the launch of its new Snowflake connector as an addition to the OneStream Connection Center framework. The new connector provides a seamless bridge between enterprise data and Finance, allowing organizations to leverage Snowflake's scale and performance while maintaining the governance, dimensionality, and financial intelligence of the OneStream platform.

"As CFOs are increasingly expected to steer enterprise strategy, they need confidence that analytics and AI-generated insights are grounded in trusted financial intelligence," said Tom Shea, Co-Founder and CEO of OneStream. "Finance can't rely on generic AI tools alone; every output must be accurate, traceable, defensible, and connected to the context of the business. The OneStream Snowflake Connector brings governed, financial intelligence into the Snowflake data ecosystem, allowing organizations to operationalize finance-grade AI."

Closing the Financial Intelligence Gap

While enterprises are accelerating investments in AI, analytics, and agentic workflows, AI is only as good as its underlying data—and that data is only as reliable as the financial foundation behind it. Raw enterprise data lacks the contextualized financial intelligence, governance, and unified structures required for regulated corporate processes.

This gap introduces severe risk: OneStream research reveals 47% of executives made material decisions using inaccurate or incomplete data last year, while 62% source AI data from multiple uncoordinated systems. To safely operationalize AI at scale, organizations require a finance-ready foundation that ensures all underlying data is verified, auditable, and grounded in corporate context.

Unified Integration for Modern Finance

Built directly into the platform, OneStream Connection Center serves as the centralized integration framework, enabling organizations to connect, manage, and govern data across source systems, analytics tools, and financial processes. By extending its existing connectivity suite—which already features an ecosystem of pre-built connectors for SAP S/4HANA, Microsoft Power BI, and Tableau—to widely used data lake offerings with the new Snowflake connector, OneStream ensures enterprise data becomes functionally fit for Finance. The connector provides a secure bridge, connecting governed financial data into Snowflake's modern data cloud allowing organizations to scale analytics, AI, forecasting, and enterprise reporting with greater trust, governance, and confidence.

Delivering a Governed, Finance-Ready Foundation

This native framework allows Finance to control how data is integrated, transformed, and delivered across the enterprise ecosystem, building upon OneStream's existing connectivity suite:

Trusted Financial Intelligence: Brings governed financial context directly into Snowflake's data ecosystem so enterprise data becomes trusted, meaningful, and actionable for Finance.

Brings governed financial context directly into Snowflake's data ecosystem so enterprise data becomes trusted, meaningful, and actionable for Finance. Finance-Ready AI: Helps ensure analytics and AI initiatives operate on governed, certified, Finance-grade intelligence, improving trust in AI-generated insights and ensuring AI outputs remain accurate, traceable, and defensible.

Helps ensure analytics and AI initiatives operate on governed, certified, Finance-grade intelligence, improving trust in AI-generated insights and ensuring AI outputs remain accurate, traceable, and defensible. Unified Operational & Financial Analytics: Connects operational and financial data across OneStream and Snowflake to support large-scale analytical workloads, connected planning, forecasting, reporting, and enterprise decision-making.

Connects operational and financial data across OneStream and Snowflake to support large-scale analytical workloads, connected planning, forecasting, reporting, and enterprise decision-making. Centralized Enterprise Connectivity: Complements OneStream's existing native connectors—including SAP S/4HANA, Microsoft Power BI, and Tableau—to reduce dependence on custom IT pipelines and eliminate fragmented data silos.

For more information, visit onestream.com.

About OneStream

OneStream is the AI operating system for modern Finance, giving Finance what it needs to steer the business forward by unifying core financial close, planning and operational processes and data, in one intelligent platform, all embedded with the governance, context and control required to make AI work for Finance.

With over 1,800 customers, including 18% of the Fortune 500, a strong ecosystem of go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and 1,600 employees, we empower the Office of the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Proctor

Media Relations Contact

OneStream

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SOURCE OneStream, Inc.