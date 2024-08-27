OneStream to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: OS), the leading enterprise Finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core finance and operational functions -- including financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference in New York, NY

Presentation: Thursday, September 5, at 3:50 p.m. ET / 12:50 p.m. PT

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA

Presentation: Wednesday, September 11, at 11:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT

The live webcast, as well as the replay from the event, will be available on OneStream's investor relations site at https://investor.onestream.com/.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With more than 1,400 customers, including 15% of the Fortune 500, 250 go-to-market, implementation and development partners and 1,300 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

SOURCE OneStream, Inc.