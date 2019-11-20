OneTrust Acquires Privacy Core® e-learning Solution from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP)

BRUSSELS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OneTrust, the largest and most widely used privacy, security, and third-party risk technology platform announced its acquisition of the IAPP's Privacy Core® e-learning solution. The International Association of Privacy Professionals, the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community, developed the rich, interactive course library with a contextual role-based approach to help train an organization's staff and facilitate a culture of privacy.

The SCORM-compliant Privacy Core® solution contains an ever-expanding library of courses available in 30 languages. Available today, Privacy Core® is part of the OneTrust modular platform that offers the industry's most complete technology solution to meet the requirements of CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, and hundreds of the world's privacy and security requirements. Privacy Core® can be deployed standalone or integrated into an existing learning management system (LMS).

Register for the Webinar: Looking Ahead with Privacy Core e-learning Solution and OneTrust on Tuesday, December 3 at 11:00 am ET

Learn more about OneTrust's Privacy Core® e-learning solution

With the acquisition of Privacy Core® e-learning, OneTrust will accelerate the development of additional courses to meet new and evolving privacy awareness training requirements.

"The IAPP has invested significantly in developing the market-leading Privacy Core® e-learning solution over the last four years," said Trevor Hughes, IAPP President and CEO. "The transition of Privacy Core® allows the IAPP to reinvest resources in our offerings tailored specifically for the privacy professional, and to focus on our not-for-profit mission, which is to define, support and improve the privacy profession globally."

"OneTrust customers continue to ask us to be the complete solution for their privacy, security, and third-party risk program needs. As a result, we have seen an overwhelming demand in the market to add an e-learning offering to our portfolio," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "Given that OneTrust tools and products are embedded into businesses processes and used to facilitate privacy by design, adding e-learning to these processes further helps create a culture of privacy within an organization. Acquiring the IAPP's Privacy Core® e-learning solution allows OneTrust to accelerate this journey for our customers and we remain committed to partnering with the industry to further innovate the content."

For more information, or to request a live OneTrust demo, visit OneTrust.com or email privacycore@onetrust.com.

About IAPP

The International Association of Privacy Professionals is the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource. Founded in 2000, the IAPP is a not-for-profit organization that helps define, support and improve the privacy profession globally. More information about the IAPP is available at iapp.org.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 4,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's primary offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC Integrated Risk Management Software

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Kathryn Thompson

Public Relations

media@onetrust.com

SOURCE OneTrust

Related Links

http://www.onetrust.com

