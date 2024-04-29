OneTrust Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup and Sessions for TrustWeek 2024

See speakers from Generation Investment Management, Novartis, Match Group, Adobe, and more on the TrustWeek stage

ATLANTA, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, today announced the keynote and speaker lineup for its annual customer and partner event, TrustWeek, taking place May 20-22, 2024, in Austin, Texas. This year's event will host leaders and luminaries, trust experts and practitioners, customers, and partners to explore critical initiatives across first-party data; data and AI innovation; third-party, data, IT, and enterprise risks; and the complex regulatory landscape.

"With TrustWeek, our mission is to bring together experts in data privacy, responsible AI, security and risk, and ethics and compliance to help move the trust industry forward," said Lisa Campbell, Chief Marketing Officer at OneTrust. "In today's digital and regulatory landscape, the only constant is change. Therefore, it's more critical than ever to provide this forum to uncover insights, share experiences, and strategize best practices. This year, we have an incredible lineup of speakers exploring important industry trends across data and AI, and offering a new perspective on the opportunities that lie ahead."

TrustWeek 2024 keynote lineup

The OneTrust Platform: What's New and What's Next: Kabir Barday , OneTrust Founder and CEO, and Blake Brannon , OneTrust Chief Product & Strategy Officer, kick off the event by sharing updates on OneTrust's platform vision, the current state of the regulatory landscape, and the Company's latest innovations. We will explore how continuous enhancements to our solutions help manage data risk and accelerate trusted innovation with data and AI.





, OneTrust Founder and CEO, and , OneTrust Chief Product & Strategy Officer, kick off the event by sharing updates on OneTrust's platform vision, the current state of the regulatory landscape, and the Company's latest innovations. We will explore how continuous enhancements to our solutions help manage data risk and accelerate trusted innovation with data and AI. Special Guest Keynote with Al Gore : The Emerging Forces Reshaping Our World: Former Vice President and Generation Investment Management Chairman Al Gore joins OneTrust in a fireside chat to share his perspective on creating a sustainable economy that drives better outcomes for humanity and the planet. During this hosted conversation with Kim Rivera , OneTrust Chief Legal & Business Affairs Officer, we will explore the interlock between trust and timely topics such as sustainability, data privacy, and artificial intelligence, and how collaboration between the private and public sectors fuels innovation in these areas.





Former Vice President and Generation Investment Management Chairman joins OneTrust in a fireside chat to share his perspective on creating a sustainable economy that drives better outcomes for humanity and the planet. During this hosted conversation with , OneTrust Chief Legal & Business Affairs Officer, we will explore the interlock between trust and timely topics such as sustainability, data privacy, and artificial intelligence, and how collaboration between the private and public sectors fuels innovation in these areas. Data and Privacy Management: A Love Story: Enza Iannopollo , Principal Analyst at Forrester, joins Lisa Campbell , OneTrust Chief Marketing Officer, for an insightful keynote highlighting how the collaborative relationship between data and privacy management is critical to build trust and deliver ethical, data-driven innovation. This session explores how organizations are adapting their approaches to privacy management in response to the business' changing data needs to ensure they build, nurture, and safeguard trust, while delivering data-driven innovation ethically and responsibly.





, Principal Analyst at Forrester, joins , OneTrust Chief Marketing Officer, for an insightful keynote highlighting how the collaborative relationship between data and privacy management is critical to build trust and deliver ethical, data-driven innovation. This session explores how organizations are adapting their approaches to privacy management in response to the business' changing data needs to ensure they build, nurture, and safeguard trust, while delivering data-driven innovation ethically and responsibly. Trust in Action: Leadership Perspectives: Emily McEvilly , OneTrust Chief Customer Officer, sits down with customers and partners who will share firsthand experiences working with OneTrust to make trust real in their organizations. With today's ever-evolving regulatory landscape and ongoing economic changes, every business is on a trust transformation journey. Hear leadership perspectives on key insights and best practices that you can leverage in your organizations today.

TrustWeek 2024 offers a robust agenda delivering expert insight and actionable learnings to help organizations navigate trends in the fast-evolving trust landscape. Keynotes, product and thought leadership breakouts, and panels with OneTrust experts and featured speakers will cover topics such as responsible AI, AI and data privacy regulation, privacy management, first-party data, security and risk, third-party management, ethics and compliance, OneTrust's platform innovations, and much more.

Additional speakers include:

Rohin Bansal , Director, Data Governance and Enablement, TELUS

, Director, Data Governance and Enablement, TELUS Earamichia Brown, Senior Corporate Counsel, Compliance, Match Group

Mary Carmichael , Vice President, ISACA Vancouver

, Vice President, Andrew Clearwater , Chief Trust Architect, OneTrust

, Chief Trust Architect, OneTrust Carly Chuich , Group Manager, Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe

, Group Manager, Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe Jisha Dymond , Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer & Head of Ethics Center of Excellence, OneTrust

, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer & Head of Ethics Center of Excellence, OneTrust Tamika Frimpong , Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, HARMAN International

, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Shane Jones , Vice President, Third Party Risk & Performance Management, LPL Financial

, Vice President, Third Party Risk & Performance Management, LPL Financial Cailin Kelly , Director, Digital Trust, Novartis

, Director, Digital Trust, Novartis Amanda Lawson , AI Policy Manager, Responsible AI Institute

, AI Policy Manager, Responsible AI Institute Richard Lawne , Senior Associate, Fieldfisher

, Senior Associate, Fieldfisher Arun Manoharan , Director of Product, Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe

, Director of Product, Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe Andrew Moyad , Chief Executive Officer, Shared Assessments LLC

, Chief Executive Officer, Shared Assessments LLC Ojas Rege , General Manager, Privacy & Data Governance, OneTrust

, General Manager, Privacy & Data Governance, OneTrust Hugo Teufel , VP, Deputy GC, Chief Privacy Officer, Lumen Technologies

, VP, Deputy GC, Chief Privacy Officer, Lumen Technologies Catherine Tomasi , Chief Privacy Officer, Con Edison

Attendees can also get certified with training add-ons and earn up to 10 IAPP CPE credits. On Monday, May 20, take advantage of a full day of learning in one of OneTrust's accredited certification courses. Expert instructors will guide you through in-depth product training designed to sharpen your skills on OneTrust product lines including Responsible AI, Privacy Management, Security & Risk, Consent & Preference Management, Data Discovery & Governance, and Third-Party Risk Management.

Register today for TrustWeek 2024 in Austin, Texas from May 20-22, 2024

