Partner Sponsorships Sell Out at OneTrust TrustWeek 2024

ATLANTA, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, today announced that all major partner sponsorships for its annual customer and partner event, TrustWeek, have sold out. TrustWeek 2024, which is expected to be the industry's largest gathering of trust experts and practitioners, takes place May 20-22, 2024, in Austin, Texas. OneTrust experts, customers, and partners will come together to explore the transformation organizations are embarking on to build and scale coordinated trust programs in the face of rapidly evolving regulatory landscapes, new business initiatives like AI, emerging risks, and data sprawl.

TrustWeek 2024 sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsors: Grant Thornton , Kyndryl, LevelUp, MorganFranklin, and Protiviti

, Kyndryl, LevelUp, MorganFranklin, and Protiviti Gold Sponsors: Capco, Crowe, FLLR Consulting, FTI Consulting, KPMG, ObservePoint, PA Consulting, PwC, Red Clover Advisors, The Data Privacy Group, Tutela Solutions, Vault JS, and Zaviant

"As businesses around the world embark on AI-driven transformations, they need robust data privacy, security, and risk solutions to ensure trusted innovation and ultimately realize the value of their investments. Our partner ecosystem has helped customers address their business and regulatory needs with quality and speed," said Shawn Toldo, SVP, Global Partner Ecosystem at OneTrust. "TrustWeek is the place for customers and partners to see fresh ideas and new concepts for OneTrust's platform innovation. We are excited that these partners are committed to OneTrust and support our customers to be successful with our platform."

TrustWeek 2024 will be explored at length over the course of three action-packed days, providing privacy, security, and ethics practitioners and executives the opportunity to hear about the latest industry trends, align on business needs, dive deeper on product innovations, and lead together:

Innovation keynotes: Hear about the latest OneTrust product innovations and what's ahead, including developments across AI governance, responsible data use, third-party risk, regulatory intelligence, and much more.

Hear about the latest OneTrust product innovations and what's ahead, including developments across AI governance, responsible data use, third-party risk, regulatory intelligence, and much more. Industry-specific sessions: Learn from industry thought leaders, luminaries, and OneTrust customers and partners about how they are transforming their programs, measuring impact, and innovating through trust.

Learn from industry thought leaders, luminaries, and OneTrust customers and partners about how they are transforming their programs, measuring impact, and innovating through trust. Product breakouts: Understand the latest innovations shaping the OneTrust platform, featuring customer and product experts across multiple tracks.

Understand the latest innovations shaping the OneTrust platform, featuring customer and product experts across multiple tracks. Certification training: Join an expert-led, hands-on product training to sharpen your skills on a specific product line through our accredited certification course.

Join an expert-led, hands-on product training to sharpen your skills on a specific product line through our accredited certification course. Hands-on labs: Explore common use cases and technical how-to guides through short 20-minute step-by-step labs or join an instructor-led session for more dedicated time with a product expert.

Explore common use cases and technical how-to guides through short 20-minute step-by-step labs or join an instructor-led session for more dedicated time with a product expert. Solutions expo: Engage with OneTrust's partner community to learn about complementary solutions and how they extend the value of your OneTrust investment.

Engage with OneTrust's partner community to learn about complementary solutions and how they extend the value of your OneTrust investment. Ask an expert: Bring questions, complex challenges, and product-related inquiries to OneTrust's on-site experts for insight, answers, and 1:1 connection.

OneTrust enables every organization to transform siloed compliance initiatives into world-class, coordinated trust programs with the category-defining Trust Intelligence Platform®. Customers use OneTrust to build and demonstrate trust, measure and manage risk, and go beyond compliance. As trust has emerged as the ultimate enabler for innovation, OneTrust delivers the intelligence and automation organizations need to meet critical program goals across data privacy, responsible AI, security, ethics, and ESG. www.onetrust.com

