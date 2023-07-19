OneTrust Announces TrustWeek World Tour 2023 Agenda

Discover the future of trust with exclusive sessions on privacy and data governance, AI, third-party risk, and more

ATLANTA, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, today announced the TrustWeek World Tour 2023 agenda. TrustWeek is the annual global conference that brings together leaders from privacy, security, marketing, ethics, and ESG around the central topic of trust. This year, the conference will be hosted in five cities around the globe with one-day events in New York, San Francisco, London, Frankfurt, and Paris. Each event will feature executive keynotes, breakout sessions, partner showcases, hands-on training, and exclusive networking opportunities.

This year, OneTrust is presenting an exclusive agenda featuring influential speakers and industry leaders at the forefront of the trust transformation. Each event will kick off with an exciting opening keynote previewing OneTrust's latest innovations to the Trust Intelligence Platform. Breakout sessions will provide practical advice and offer key insights into topics across privacy, security, marketing, ethics, and ESG:

  • Navigating the Al era: Challenges and opportunities in oversight
  • A clear path to advanced maturity in IT risk
  • Unpacking US privacy: Strategies for the evolving state and federal landscape (US)
  • Charting GDPR: Navigating EU & Global data laws
  • Bridging privacy and marketing: Enabling consented experiences
  • Setting a data governance foundation: Discover, classify, and protect
  • Automating third-party risk management and due diligence
  • Employee-centric risk: Enhancing ethics program management
  • Trust Intelligence: Redefining efficiency and insights

Attendees can also earn up to 4.5 CPE credits for joining.

Join us on TrustWeek World Tour from September 18 through October 17 to hear the latest from OneTrust, learn from experts, and connect with the global trust community.

Register today: TrustWeek 2023

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the trust intelligence cloud platform organizations use to transform trust from an abstract concept into a measurable competitive advantage. Organizations globally use OneTrust to enable the responsible use of data while protecting the privacy rights of individuals, implement and report on their cyber security program, make their social impact goals a reality, and create a speak up culture of trust. Over 14,000 customers use OneTrust's technology, including half of the Global 2,000. OneTrust currently ranks #24 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud companies in the world and employs over 2,000 people in regions across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

