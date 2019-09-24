OneTrust California Consumer Privacy Act Resources Power Businesses for CCPA Success

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week at IAPP Privacy. Security. Risk. (PSR) conference, OneTrust is providing the tools and resources companies need to prepare for the California Consumer Privacy Act. Through training webinars, downloadable resources, innovative technology and on-site support at IAPP PSR, OneTrust offers businesses the solutions they need to work for compliance ahead of the CCPA's Jan. 1, 2020 effective date.

The CCPA requires major new data privacy rights for California residents, requiring companies that conduct business in the state of California to implement structural changes to their privacy programs. Businesses working toward CCPA compliance can take advantage of free resources, including:

Attendees at IAPP PSR can speak with CCPA experts and hear best practices for compliance at the:

Meet with a CCPA lawyer at the CCPA Expert Bar : In the PSR Expo Hall, visit booth 114 to meet 1:1 with CCPA subject matter expert lawyers. Get your questions answered and discuss your business' specific CCPA requirements and scope.

: In the PSR Expo Hall, visit booth 114 to meet 1:1 with CCPA subject matter expert lawyers. Get your questions answered and discuss your business' specific CCPA requirements and scope. Attend the "Do Not Sell": CCPA vs. Nevada session : Join a panel of experts to talk through the CCPA vs. Nevada's updated privacy law during the session "Do Not Sell": Comparing and Tackling CCPA and Nevada Requirements on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 11:45am in the Brera Ballroom 5, Level 3.

: Join a panel of experts to talk through the CCPA vs. Nevada's updated privacy law during the session "Do Not Sell": Comparing and Tackling CCPA and Nevada Requirements on at in the Brera Ballroom 5, Level 3. Visit the OneTrust Booth #215 : Speak with OneTrust experts about how technology can power your CCPA program. Learn about the latest amendments and take-home resources and guides for CCPA compliance.

: Speak with OneTrust experts about how technology can power your CCPA program. Learn about the latest amendments and take-home resources and guides for CCPA compliance. Visit the OneTrust DataGuidance booth #204: Build a research-backed CCPA compliance program with OneTrust DataGuidance and take home a guidebook comparing the CCPA to the GDPR.

For more information on how to prepare for the CCPA, attend a CCPA Master Class webinar. For more information or to request a demo, visit OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 3,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's primary offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC Integrated Risk Management Software

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

