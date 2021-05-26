OneTrust Celebrates Five Year Milestone Helping 10,000 Customers Build Trusted Organizations

OneTrust helps more than 10,000 customers build trust into the center of their organizations. Tweet this

Download the infographic: Five Years of OneTrust: Building the Technology Software Market of Trust

As OneTrust customers matured their privacy programs, it was clear they had broader goals to differentiate on trust and transparency. To deliver on this outcome, OneTrust partnered with its customer base to deliver a category-defining enterprise platform of trust that brings together privacy, third-party risk, data governance, GRC, ethics and compliance, and ESG into integrated operational workflows.

In the last five years, the OneTrust's team has worked alongside customers, partners, and the community to make trust a competitive advantage and quickly scaled to:

Serve 10,000 customers, both big and small, across the globe in building cultures of trust

Develop careers for 2,000 employees across 13 global offices

Pioneer innovative technologies with 150 patents awarded

Become #1 fastest-growing company on the Inc. 500 with 48,000% three-year growth

Lead the privacy market with #1 market share for two years running, according to IDC

Build the largest community of Trust, bringing together 20,000 privacy, security, and data governance professionals into local Connect Chapters across 100 global cities to network, share best practices, and discuss the latest trends impacting their industries

Execute on seven strategic acquisitions, including recently ethics and compliance leader Convercent, third-party risk management industry organization and creator of the Standard Information Gathering (SIG) assessment Shared Assessments, and automated data redaction technology DocuVision

Position OneTrust to be built to last with $920 in million in funding from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, Softbank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton , with a $5.3 billion valuation

Read more: OneTrust Champions build trust as a competitive advantage

"Our business is based on trust. We want people to know that by using our apps, they will be getting a great service, and their data will be processed securely, ethically and lawfully." - OneTrust customer story

"We know our users are privacy-conscious and we want to continue to build upon the trust we have with them. OneTrust has helped us tremendously in doing just that." - OneTrust customer story

"Since we started using OneTrust, the culture within the organization has changed significantly and privacy has become more of a priority." - OneTrust customer story

"One of the greatest privileges as an investor is to get to help exceptional companies scale up and nothing could be more true of supporting OneTrust's meteoric growth in these first five years," said Richard Wells, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Kabir, his leadership team, and every employee at OneTrust are working to make trust central to how companies do business, and their rapid success illustrates how mission-critical OneTrust's software is. What makes this story even more exciting is that OneTrust is only just warming up."

"Today more than ever, people want to work with companies that are transparent, doing the right thing, and they can trust," said Thomas Laffont Co-Founder of Coatue. "OneTrust is defining a new technology category that fills this critical need: building trust as the foundation of everything a company does. We're proud to support OneTrust for much of its five-year journey and to see the impact the team is having on the thousands of companies across the globe."

"OneTrust started with the simple idea to turn privacy compliance into an operationalized software suite. The business has quickly evolved into a multi-blade software juggernaut encompassing all aspects of automating trust for businesses," said Tim McAdam, General Partner at TCV. "Over the history of our firm, we have never encountered a business that has built up an installed base of over 10,000 customers in less than 5 years. OneTrust's product-led culture married with unparalleled execution make it a truly rarified and exceptional software business. We are honored to partner with Kabir and the team and support them in their mission to help organizations leverage trust as a competitive advantage."

"Congratulations to Kabir and the OneTrust team on this exciting milestone," said Deep Nishar, Senior Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers. "We are proud to support their mission to operationalize trust for enterprises around the world."

"It's incredible to consider just how large of an impact OneTrust has had on the global privacy community in such a short period of time," said Matthew Cioppa, Vice President of Franklin Equity Group. It's even more exciting to think about the road ahead, and the potential that exists for this team to build further upon the foundation they created over the past five years. We're honored to be celebrating this milestone with the OneTrust team."

"Privacy is an incredibly complex topic, and OneTrust has contributed massively to helping organizations manage the intricacies of privacy in this world," said J. Trevor Hughes, President, and CEO of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). "OneTrust helps to support our members as they look to build trust into the digital economy."

"Our success and ability to deliver for our customers is because of the incredible team at OneTrust," said John Marshall, Co-Chairman at OneTrust. "We've assembled a strong leadership team that combines experience building hyper-growth enterprise software companies along with deep expertise in privacy, governance, and trust. This gives us a unique advantage to accelerate our technology platform and deliver on our vision to build more trusted companies. I'm proud of the work the OneTrust team has accomplished over the past five years, and together with our customers and partners we can continue our momentum and drive value in this critically important space."

"I've had the privilege to be a part of three fast-growing technology companies and none have been more satisfying than OneTrust," said Alan Dabbiere, Co-Chairman at OneTrust. "OneTrust's growth, customer success, and technology innovation are unmatched. Even more, the company is in the business of doing good, promoting ethics, building transparency, and building a more trusted world. Our customers want to create trusted brands, and we're providing the technology to deliver on their mission. I'm proud of the work the team at OneTrust has done, and the efforts our customers and partners have made to use technology to build more trusted companies."

"Along with our customers, partners, and community at large, OneTrust is defining the new software category or trust," said David Dabbiere, Board Member and Legal Counsel at OneTrust. "The growth over the first five years is undoubtedly due to the drive and tenacity of the team at OneTrust. They've built an incredible culture that works hard every day with our customers and partners to build more trusted organizations. I am proud to celebrate this milestone and be a part of the team at OneTrust."

"Over the last five years, we've worked alongside our customers to build more trusted companies. Together with our customers, our software helps facilitate more trusted, mission-driven companies that protect data, give users choice, and build better businesses for companies, consumers, stakeholders, and communities at large," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We are forever grateful to our customers, partners, employees, and investors and we look forward to what we can accomplish in the future."

The OneTrust platform helps companies be more trusted, bringing together operational workflows across:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance - Data Intelligence Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia - Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust ESG – Environmental, Social & Governance Software

Throughout the month of June, OneTrust will celebrate this five-year milestone with customers, partners, employees, investors, and the privacy, security, and governance community. Follow the #FiveYearsofTrust hashtag to join the celebrations, or share your OneTrust story using the #FiveYearsofTrust hashtag for a chance to be featured on OneTrust's channels.

To learn more about OneTrust's first five years, download our infographic. For information or to request a demo, visit OneTrust.com.

OneTrust, OneTrust DataDiscovery, OneTrust DataGovernance, OneTrust Vendorpedia, and OneTrust PreferenceChoice are registered trademarks or trademarks of OneTrust LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 fastest-growing company on Inc. 500 and the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust. More than 10,000 customers, including half of the Fortune Global 500, use OneTrust to make trust a competitive differentiator, implementing central agile workflows across privacy, security, data governance, GRC, third-party risk, ethics and compliance, and ESG programs.

The OneTrust platform is backed by 150 patents and powered by the OneTrust Athena™ AI and robotic automation engine, and capabilities include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery™ - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance™ - Data Intelligence Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ - Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics - Ethics and Compliance Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust ESG – Environmental, Social & Governance Software

OneTrust has raised a total of $920 million in funding at a $5.3 billion valuation from Insight Partners, Coatue, TCV, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Franklin Templeton. OneTrust's fast-growing team of 2,000 employees is co-headquartered in Atlanta and London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Munich, Paris, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Gabrielle Ferree

+1 770-294-4668

[email protected]

SOURCE OneTrust

Related Links

https://onetrust.com/

