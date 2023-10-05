OneTrust Introduces Compliance Automation to Scale Resources and Streamline Compliance

News provided by

OneTrust

05 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Optimize the compliance lifecycle with automated evidence collection and "test once, comply many" across more than 33 frameworks

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustWeek 2023 - OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, introduces OneTrust Compliance Automation to optimize the compliance lifecycle. Built on the same cutting-edge guidance, content, and proprietary shared evidence framework that allows OneTrust Certification Automation customers to reduce certification costs and accelerate the compliance process, OneTrust Compliance Automation now extends these capabilities throughout the entire Trust Intelligence Platform. As information security (InfoSec) teams are challenged with managing multiple compliance frameworks, laws, and regulations, OneTrust Compliance Automation enables organizations to deduplicate redundant activities across team members, eliminate manual work, streamline risk management, and reinforce program consistency.

"OneTrust Compliance Automation provides visibility into regulatory requirements, automates upwards of 60% of evidence collection requirements, and offers a roadmap of portfolio coverage and progress," said Cliff Huntington, General Manger, OneTrust GRC and Security Assurance Cloud. "With out-of-the-box compliance framework content and guidance for more than 33 industry frameworks, Compliance Automation isn't just a remedy for audit fatigue, it also allows InfoSec teams to go beyond compliance and focus on trust."

OneTrust Compliance Automation provides the blueprint for organizations to go beyond compliance management:

  • Test once, comply many: OneTrust's proprietary shared evidence framework driven by expert-vetted content seamlessly removes duplication and complexity across 33+ published frameworks and the company's common controls.
  • Stay continuously compliant with automated evidence collection: InfoSec teams can bypass manual stopgaps with ready-to-activate integrations which automate insights across the tech stack. Capture auditable data on-time and in-scope for defined control requirements with pre-architected, end-to-end collectors.
  • Streamline the compliance process: Complete OneTrust's scoping survey to automatically generate risk, controls, and evidence tasks based on identified frameworks and business operations. Centrally manage initiatives based on the company's compliance requirements to track, collect, and monitor evidence of implemented controls across the organization.

To learn more about OneTrust Compliance Automation, visit: https://www.onetrust.com/compliance-automation

OneTrust's GRC and Security Assurance Cloud helps companies protect operations, remain resilient, and make risk-informed decisions. Governance and policy management, IT risk and security assurance, third-party risk, and audit and compliance management enable organizations to holistically and effectively manage operations in the face of continuous threats.

About OneTrust 
OneTrust is the trust intelligence cloud platform organizations use to transform trust from an abstract concept into a measurable competitive advantage. Organizations globally use OneTrust to enable the responsible use of data while protecting the privacy rights of individuals, implement and report on their cyber security program, make their social impact goals a reality, and create a speak up culture of trust. Over 14,000 customers use OneTrust's technology, including half of the Global 2,000. OneTrust currently ranks #21 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud companies in the world and employs over 2,000 people in regions across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

Media Contact
Ainslee Shea
+1 (‪404) 855-0803
[email protected]

SOURCE OneTrust

Also from this source

OneTrust Named a Strong Performer in 2023 Data Governance Report

OneTrust Delivers Visibility, Lifecycle Management, and Risk Mitigation for Enterprise AI

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.