OneTrust is Named to the 2023 Forbes Cloud 100

For the fifth consecutive year, OneTrust ranks among the world's top private cloud companies

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, has been named to the Forbes 2023 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. OneTrust is the leading Trust Intelligence platform on the list. At #21, the company has ascended more than 40 spots since 2019.

"The Forbes Cloud 100 recognizes companies for their transformational products and services, category leadership, and ability to demonstrate innovation and resilience during economic headwinds," said Kabir Barday, founder and CEO of OneTrust. "We're proud that OneTrust continues to move up the list. We want to share our gratitude and deep appreciation for our customers, employees, and partners as they are the reason we've achieved this recognition. Today, trust is the fundamental enabler of innovation in this era of digital transformation, AI, and evolving regulatory landscapes. Organizations rely on OneTrust to build and demonstrate trust, measure and manage risk, and go beyond compliance."

The recognition comes amid a period of significant momentum for OneTrust:

In today's business landscape, customers are dealing with rapid innovation, constantly changing regulations, and an abundance of data. To maintain a good reputation and build trust, it is crucial to handle this data responsibly and avoid the risk of misuse. OneTrust helps organizations weave trust into the fabric of their day-to-day operations and manage trust across stakeholder demands of privacy, security, ethics, ESG, and responsible AI. Bolstered by automation and built-in regulatory guidance, the Trust Intelligence Platform breaks down data siloes, surfaces and mitigates risk, and helps organizations go beyond compliance to scale their trust programs.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this crucial tech sector," said Kenrick Cai, Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. "This year's companies had to react rapidly to AI's sweeping impact while contending with a market pullback. Their resilience puts them in elite company. Congratulations to each of the 2023 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars who are showing early potential to one day join their ranks."

Join OneTrust during TrustWeek World Tour from September 18 through October 17 to hear the latest platform innovations, learn from experts, and connect with the global trust community.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the trust intelligence cloud platform organizations use to transform trust from an abstract concept into a measurable competitive advantage. Organizations globally use OneTrust to enable the responsible use of data and AI while protecting the privacy rights of individuals, implement and report on their cyber security program, make their social impact goals a reality, and create a speak up culture of trust. Over 14,000 customers use OneTrust's technology, including half of the Global 2,000. OneTrust currently ranks #21 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud companies in the world and employs over 2,000 people in regions across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

