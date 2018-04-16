OneTrust Joins Cloud Security Alliance to Simplify Vendor Risk Management for GDPR Compliance

As a CSA partner, OneTrust streamlines Vendor Risk Management by incorporating General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements for third-party vendor assessments into an organization's pre-existing CSA assessment framework. In conjunction, OneTrust announced a first-of-its-kind cloud vendor assessment framework to audit the security controls and privacy program maturity of third-party vendors. The framework assesses third-party vendors to help them meet both the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the necessary cloud vendor security controls as outlined by the CSA.

Leveraging third-party cloud service providers is critical to business operations, and many organizations utilize CSA assessment frameworks when evaluating the security risk of vendors. This assessment process will become increasingly complex as cloud vendors take on the role of processors under GDPR, making them accountable for a variety of new data protection obligations.

As part of CSA, OneTrust's template library is extended to include CSA-approved security assessments for vendors. Available in the OneTrust template library, OneTrust customers can now utilize the comprehensive GDPR compliance and CSA vendor security template, which combines both OneTrust and CSA best practices.

"OneTrust's mission is to help organizations simplify their privacy programs and achieve regulatory compliance," said Blake Brannon, Vice President of Products, OneTrust. "Our integrations with CSA's framework and assessments helps us further this mission and provide streamlined templates for vendor risk management and cloud security compliance."

"We're excited to welcome OneTrust to the Cloud Security Alliance," said Jim Reavis, CEO, Cloud Security Alliance. "As a leader in privacy management software, many OneTrust customers will now benefit from CSA's guidance and best practices to support third-party cloud service provider assessment obligations under GDPR."

About OneTrust

OneTrust's privacy management software is used by more than 1,500 organizations to comply with data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR and ePrivacy (Cookie Law).

The multi-lingual software is deployed in an EU cloud or on-premise, and is based on a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, and automated workflows used together to automatically generate the record keeping required for an organization to demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors.

OneTrust helps organizations implement GDPR requirements, including: Data Protection by Design (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA / DPIA), Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Management, Records of Processing (Data Mapping), Universal Consent and Preference Management, ePrivacy Cookie Consent, Data Subject Access, Portability, and Right to Be Forgotten.

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. CSA has developed the definitive best practices for the industry, such as the "Security Guidance for Critical Areas of Focus in Cloud Computing", the "Cloud Controls Matrix", "Top Threats to Cloud Computing" and 50 other cloud security research artifacts. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.2 Million annual readers and growing, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

